Often in athletics, only the top players get any recognition. Second place is the first loser, of course. However, in most sports, that is not true at all- especially for cross country. For a team to be successful, they need a good performance from all their runners, not just the top one. Kent City’s girls team has done well this season by following this philosophy: not only do they have phenomenal speed at the top, but they also have a deep lineup that can score well from runners 1 through 6.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO