Gov't meetings: COA trustee committees to meet Wednesday, Thursday

By From staff reports
 2 days ago

The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford today at 6 p.m.

College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet in the president’s boardroom, Room 100, in Building A, Wednesday at 8 a.m. The Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. and the board’s Executive Committee will meet at 10 a.m.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m.

The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday at 6 p.m. To attend via Zoom, email astallings@accog.org.

The Currituck County boards of commissioners and education will meet to discuss public education and school facilities at the Currituck Public Safety Building on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The board members will gather at 5 p.m. for a pre-meeting meal.

The Camden Board of Education will hold a work session in the media center at Camden County High School, Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. to discuss the new high school project. A closed session will follow.

