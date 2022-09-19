ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dornob.com

Solo Stove Goes Mini with Portable Tabletop Fire Pit

The wildly popular “smokeless” Solo Stove is now available in a miniature version for backyard fun and backpacking trips. The Mesa Tabletop fire pit stands a mere 6.8-inches high with a 5.1-inch diameter and weighs just 1.4 pounds, making it easily portable to any location. “Mesa lights easily...
ELECTRONICS
The Daily South

How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice

Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

How to Reface Your Kitchen Cabinets

Add beauty and value to your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Four Days. Complexity. Intermediate. $2000...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stove#Gadget
CNN

We found the 10 best deals in Wayfair's Surplus Sale

Wayfair is a one-stop shop for anything and everything home, whether you’re looking to pick up a new lamp, upgrade your kitchen mixer or renovate your whole bathroom. Right now the site is hosting a Surplus Sale, and the excess quantities have resulted in some pretty great deals for you.
SHOPPING
BHG

What Is a Lazy Susan? Plus 4 Ways to Use One for Storage

I'll admit that I didn't always love lazy Susans. Prior to entering the professional organizing industry, I neglected to use them in my own home because I had the preconceived notion that they wasted space. However, once I started experimenting with them in clients' homes, I had a rather quick change of heart.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This $22 Kitchen Wrap Organizer Takes Up Zero Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As an apartment dweller with roommates and a small kitchen, I’m constantly looking for smart storage solutions to make my cramped space more functional. I’m a huge fan of vertical organization, including wall-mounted options (such as the reader-favorite spice rack that’s freed up tons of my cabinet space) and magnetic solutions. Of course, of the two styles, magnetic shelves and racks are preferred, since these drill-free organizers arrive ready to use.
SHOPPING

