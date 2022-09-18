ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
AFP

Detained Russian protesters face conscription or jail

Mikhail Suetin expected to be detained when he protested Russian mobilisation, but he never imagined he would be ordered to enlist in the very army he was denouncing. Andrei, who turned 18 last week, was called up -- in papers seen by AFP -- after being detained during the anti-mobilisation protests in Moscow.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy