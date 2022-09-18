Read full article on original website
Desi Lydic Soars As A DeSantis-Dissing Flight Attendant Aboard A Migrant Plane
"The Daily Show" correspondent told the passengers in the spoof that the crew would come around "to offer you jobs that don't exist."
Legal consequences are murky for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard
"Just because he's a governor doesn't give him any special immunity," one former federal prosecutor said.
Embattled Trump aims funding firepower at loyal Republicans – live updates
Former president’s allies launch Super Pac to funnel millions to Maga Republicans as speculation about White House run grows
Over 4 million Americans administered updated COVID boosters, says CDC
Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday that 4.4 million people had received updated COVID-19 booster shots, a few weeks into the government's new vaccination campaign.
Detained Russian protesters face conscription or jail
Mikhail Suetin expected to be detained when he protested Russian mobilisation, but he never imagined he would be ordered to enlist in the very army he was denouncing. Andrei, who turned 18 last week, was called up -- in papers seen by AFP -- after being detained during the anti-mobilisation protests in Moscow.
China's yuan tumbles near key threshold as dollar strength increases on aggressive Fed policy
China's currency weakened against the greenback and neared the lower limit of a key daily trading band.
Russia starts annexation vote in occupied areas of Ukraine, West condemns 'sham'
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia began referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, raising the stakes of the seven-month-old war in what Kyiv called a coercive sham that saw residents threatened with punishment if they did not vote.
