Where to dine or brunch outside in the Valley this fall
Fall season officially kicks off on September 22! Here’s where to dine or brunch outside in the Valley this fall.
Phoenix New Times
Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend
The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
Phoenix New Times
Sip On Spicy and Satisfying Micheladas at These 3 Metro Phoenix Restaurants
Spicy, tangy, and sometimes sweet micheladas are available with a range of flavors, colors, and over-the-top garnishes at bars and restaurants throughout metro Phoenix. In Mexico, where the michelada was supposedly invented, folks mix their beers with Clamato or Camaronazo juice — tomato juice flavored with spices and clam or shrimp broth. The cocktail is sometimes referred to as the Mexican bloody mary, and some bartenders take that connection to another level, mixing vodka with the beer to up the alcohol content.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health violations for Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Make Arizona Debut in Scottsdale
The Valley’s first Daddy’s Chicken Shack officially has an address.
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
azbigmedia.com
Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking
Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location
More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
12news.com
A slice of paradise in Paradise Valley is going for $55 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — It used to be quiet out here all the time. Lately, though, the roar of bulldozers and earthmovers has been echoing more often through Paradise Valley. Except ... for this one P-shaped parcel just west of 54th Street and north of Desert Jewel Road. That...
Phoenix New Times
Dining Guide: Where To Eat and Drink in Maryvale
Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to happy hour, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we'll zero in on Maryvale, an...
azbigmedia.com
Contour breaks ground on 1.55M SF Sossaman Park 202 in Mesa
Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, announced yesterday the start of Phase I construction of Sossaman Park 202, a 1.55-million square foot industrial park in Mesa, Arizona. The announcement comes just days after Contour closed on a $99M construction loan towards the first phase of the development with Pacific Western Bank. The project is among one of the first major ground-up developments around Sossaman and Warner roads and will serve as a catalyst for future growth in the surrounding area for years to come.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
AZFamily
Goodyear shopping center ‘Canyon Trails Towne Center’ sells for $41 million
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Canyon Trails Towne Center has sold for $41 million. The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for everyone, from new shopping stores to restaurants and even a physical therapy clinic. David Malin, lead consultant...
Phoenix New Times
Trailer Park Residents Battle Grand Canyon University Over Eviction Plans
Months after Grand Canyon University first made public plans to kick out longtime residents of a small west Phoenix mobile home park to make way for a new development, the battle between the trailer owners and the school is not yet over. On September 19, several dozen residents of the...
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
Phoenix New Times
The Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival Gets Underway This Weekend
The Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival is taking place Friday, September 23, through Sunday, September 25, at the Paradise Valley Community College Center for Performing Arts in Phoenix, where it has been held since its inception. "Desperado" was recommended by a friend of the festival, a name that organizers adopted because they felt it kept with Arizona's Southwest theme.
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 19-25)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on throwback artists. “Possum Kingdom,” the hit single from the Toadies’ classic record Rubberneck, has one of the grungiest guitar riffs in rock. That’s why the album has endured for more than 25 years. You’ll remember the other reasons the Texas band’s debut is still on repeat on your Discman when they play it in its entirety. 7:30 p.m. $25-$43. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Phoenix remains unclaimed
The $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 19th and Northern avenues and the prize remains unclaimed.
Comments / 0