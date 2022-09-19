Read full article on original website
Related
Des Moines businesses awarded $75K in human rights discrimination settlement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four businesses in Des Moines now have more money in their bank accounts, courtesy of the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission. That money comes from a settlement the city reached with an unnamed retail store accused of discriminatory practices against people with natural or textured hair.
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
kdsm17.com
Iowas wide gender gap in services for juvenile offenders
DES MOINES, IOWA — Pieper Lewis had her sentence deferred one week ago, and during the sentencing hearing the disparity between facilities between high-risk juvenile girls and boys was highlighted. “And that’s because of her gender,” said Matt Sheeley, Lewis’ Public Defender, while questioning a judicial court officer. “So...
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine
A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.State of play: Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety, DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.Of note: Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.
New nonprofit program adds housing on Des Moines' vacant lots
This new home located at 1116 Clinton Ave. is the first project from two nonprofit groups working together to rebuild on vacant Des Moines lots.Why we love it: It's a nice home.Plus: Redevelopment has environmental benefits and can improve neighborhoods, according to the EPA.Catch up fast: Invest DSM is a program created by the city and Polk County to tackle neighborhood decline.It recently partnered with the nonprofit and Des Moines-based Neighborhood Finance Corporation (NFC) to build infill homes.State of play: Two other homes are under construction in DSM's McKinley School/Columbus Park neighborhood.Three more are in planning stages, Stephanie Murphy, NFC's director told Axios this week.Zoom in: The home pictured above is in the Oak Park neighborhood, just a few blocks from McHenry Park.It's on the spot where a previous home had been demolished.Specs: Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, 2,112 square feet — $352,500. Photo: Jake Boyd, courtesy of Marce Peters Real Estate Team
KCRG.com
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
KCCI.com
Franken says woman who raised assault allegations against him is free to 'speak out'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken said his former campaign staffer accusing him of assault is free to tell her side of the story. In a statement released Wednesday, Franken for Iowa campaign manager Julie Stauch wrote:. “No agreement exists that prevents any employee...
KCCI.com
Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities said, belonging to a prehistoric Native American.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home Touch Kitchen: Des Moines' new Afro-Soul food restaurant
Home Touch Kitchen is the culinary soundtrack to owner Nathan Bohn's life.The restaurant features homemade Afro-Soul food.State of play: Bohn was born in Liberia and, at the age of 12, fled the civil war to Côte d'Ivoire, the French-speaking country in West Africa.His family ultimately migrated to Ghana, where he worked in restaurants and completed high school in an English speaking refugee camp.He immigrated to the United States in 2001, moving from Pennsylvania to Des Moines about a decade later to join family.Zoom in: In recent years, Bohn used a commercial kitchen in West Des Moines to prepare and sell...
KCCI.com
Iowa Republicans call on Franken to release accuser from non-disclosure agreement
DES MOINES, Iowa — As Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken deniesallegations that he assaulted a former campaign staffer, Iowa Republicans are calling for the alleged victim to be able to share her story. Former Franken campaign staffer Kimberley Strope-Boggus filed a police report in April detailing allegations...
weareiowa.com
Officer Eugene Goodman testifies at trial of Iowa man who led crowd that chased him up US Capitol stairs
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who led pro-Trump rioters away from where lawmakers were being evacuated testified Wednesday at the trial of an Iowa man who was at the front of the mob on Jan. 6. Officer Eugene Goodman was called to the witness stand Wednesday afternoon...
KCCI.com
Support pouring in for Iowa's Lisa Brinkmeyer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lisa Brinkmeyer has spent her life in the Iowa sports spotlight. At Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, she was All-State and a Hall of Famer in both basketball and volleyball. She played in the final 6-on-6 championship game in 1993. She played and coached at Drake with...
Increases in panhandlers, pedestrian involved accidents could be linked
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just last week at the Des Moines City Council meeting, a business owner aired out her concerns with the homeless population in the metro. The Des Moines Police Department said the amount of calls its received this year for panhandlers has gone through the roof. “Based on the feedback that we […]
Former Campaign Manager Makes Claim Against US Senate Candidate
(Des Moines, IA) — A former campaign aide to US Senate candidate Mike Franken asked Des Moines Police to investigate after she says Franken kissed her without her consent. Franken says it never happened. Kimberley Strope-Boggus made the claim when she was the manager of Franken’s campaign two years ago. She was working as an aide on his current campaign before being fired in late February. Strope-Boggus told police she and Franken met for a drink at a Des Moines bar in mid-March and, according to Strope-Boggus, Franken offered her a new campaign job. Strope-Boggus told police that as the two walked to their cars, Franken kissed her on the mouth. Des Moines Police and an assistant Polk County Attorney determined the allegation of an assault was unfounded. The Gazette reports that during a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Franken said the incident Boggus described to police never happened.
KCCI.com
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
Sioux City Journal
Franken repudiates allegations made by ex-campaign staffer of grabbing and kissing without consent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken denied allegations that he grabbed and kissed a former campaign staffer without her consent after the conservative news website Iowa Field Report detailed a police report alleging unwanted advances. According to the report, the person, assumed to be...
Comments / 0