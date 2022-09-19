Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X 'Accidentally' Fell In Love With A Protester At His Concert After Offering Them Pizza: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
In one of his stops for the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X encountered a group of protesters outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They were wearing Christian-themed shirts and holding up signs. A fan took a video of the protesters and tweeted it, "Christians are reportedly protesting...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Impersonates Boosie Badazz While Joking About Their Sons’ Recent Arrests
T.I. did his best Boosie Badazz impression while joking about their sons’ recent arrests during a comedy show earlier this week. King Harris and Tootie Raww — the sons of Tip and Boosie, respectively — were reportedly handcuffed last month while riding in a car together. King revealed on Instagram that he was hit with four violations, although further details remain scarce.
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Lil' Kim Denies Megan Thee Stallion Collab Disses Nicki Minaj's Son
"To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting," the rapper wrote on Instagram.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
musictimes.com
Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'
Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Flips C-Murder’s ‘Like a Jungle’ Track, Murder Responds
YoungBoy Never Broke Again paid homage to fellow Louisiana rapper C-Murder on his new track "Like a Jungle," which has drawn a heartfelt response from the former No Limit rapper. On Sunday (Sept. 18), NBA YoungBoy released his latest video for the song "Like a Jungle (Out Numbered)," which is...
HipHopDX.com
Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought
Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Calls PNB Rock's Killers "Evil," Believes Robbers Don't Have To Murder
Hip Hop has been debating what led to the tragic murder of PNB Rock and opinions have varied. There are some who have opted to target Rock's girlfriend, blaming her for his demise because she shared that they were at a restaurant where the rapper was robbed, shot, and killed. Others have defended her, stating that the shooters are to blame for the tragedy, and no one else.
Soulja Boy Calls YouTuber Charleston White ‘Cheddar Bob’ After White Shoots Himself
The beef between Soulja Boy and Charleston White has been ignited once again with Big Draco referring to White as "Cheddar Bob" after the YouTuber accidentally shot himself. On Friday (Sept. 16), Soulja Boy hit up his infamous Instagram account with an IG Live video clowning Charleston White regarding a recent incident at a gentleman's club in Dallas in which White reportedly suffered a gunshot wound by his own hands. With an act of extreme pettiness, the Atlanta rapper repeatedly called White "Cheddar Bob" in reference to Evan Jones' character in Eminem's 2002 film, 8 Mile, who also shot himself in a similar fashion.
