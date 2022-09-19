ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Fast-moving fire slows traffic on SR 24 near Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:02 p.m. The fire is now out, according to a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management. It burned between 150 and 200 acres and the cause is still unknown. There was initially concerns for nearby cattle, but none were harmed. A reporter on scene said...
MOXEE, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Accidents
City
Richland, WA
610KONA

Worst Tri-City Air Disaster? 17 Died at Richland Airport in 1978

The recent non-injury crash at the Pasco Airport made us think back in history to 1978. Fortunately, the airplane that had some sort of malfunction with the landing gear at Pasco did not cause any injuries. But February 10th, 1978 was deadly at Richland. Columbia Airlines Beechcraft plane goes down...
RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area

Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
MOSES LAKE, WA
610KONA

Basin City Car Prowler Tied to Multiple Other Crimes

If you live in or around Basin City and have been burglarized, there's a chance this guy did it. Franklin County Deputies nail car prowler, and find a lot of other evidence. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20th, Franklin County Deputies were called to a residence near Basin City. The victim told dispatch her car had been broken into and the suspect appeared to still be close by.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver

Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Heavy Police Response at Southridge High School in Kennewick after Disturbance

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say several students have been detained following an incident on another student at Southridge High School. This all began Monday when four students cornered another student and threatened to assault him. The victim did not fight back, instead telling school officials what had happened. Three of the suspects were then arrested. It was Tuesday just prior to lunch, the school resource officer, working with school staff, arrested who they believed to be the primary instigator, for the allegation of criminal mischief. Then it was during lunch police say staff members observed two of the students from the previous day follow and harass the original victim. School principals intervened and ordered the two students to stop. The students failed to obey the principals and attempted to push through staff to get at the victim student.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
610KONA

Missing Couple Sought by Grant County Deputies

A mysterious disappearance has Grant County Deputies investigating, and seeking leads. According to the GCSO, the woman pictured in our story, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen around 12:40 AM Sunday morning September 18th. in the Spokane International Airport. The GCSO says her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman (also of Moses Lake) had gone to the airport to pick her up.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fatal Walla Walla Homicide Suspect ID’d, Man is from Kennewick

Walla Walla Police have now released the name of a suspect arrested in connection with what appears to be a fatal assault. Man found unresponsive around 8:30 AM Monday morning. Walla Walla Police were sent to an apartment complex in the 400 block of South 1st. where they found an unconscious man in one of the units. He was also not breathing.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fight at Southridge leads to arrests

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A fight in the lunch room at Southridge High School ended with the arrest of at least two students today. According to the Kennewick Police Department, today's fight stems from an incident at the school yesterday, where four students allegedly harassed and threatened another. School administration investigated the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in suspicious death in Walla Walla charged with murder

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Official charges have been filed against the suspect in a suspicious death in Walla Walla on Monday. Walla Walla County Superior Court has confirmed that David Delgado has been charged with premeditated murder in the 1st degree. According to Walla Walla Police Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, was...
WALLA WALLA, WA

