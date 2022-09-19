Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Fast-moving fire slows traffic on SR 24 near Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:02 p.m. The fire is now out, according to a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management. It burned between 150 and 200 acres and the cause is still unknown. There was initially concerns for nearby cattle, but none were harmed. A reporter on scene said...
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
Worst Tri-City Air Disaster? 17 Died at Richland Airport in 1978
The recent non-injury crash at the Pasco Airport made us think back in history to 1978. Fortunately, the airplane that had some sort of malfunction with the landing gear at Pasco did not cause any injuries. But February 10th, 1978 was deadly at Richland. Columbia Airlines Beechcraft plane goes down...
UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area
Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
Basin City Car Prowler Tied to Multiple Other Crimes
If you live in or around Basin City and have been burglarized, there's a chance this guy did it. Franklin County Deputies nail car prowler, and find a lot of other evidence. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20th, Franklin County Deputies were called to a residence near Basin City. The victim told dispatch her car had been broken into and the suspect appeared to still be close by.
Pasco Airport’s Worst Airplane Crash Remembered Sadly After All These Years
Two Major Airplane Crashes Occurred At The Pasco Airport 20 Years Apart. The recent airplane crash at the Pasco Airport has many sadly remembering the biggest airplane crash to occur in the Tri-Cities. 99.9% of the time, flights in and out of the Pasco Airport go off without a hitch...
Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver
Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
SIU: Out-of-state felon shot at Kennewick officer, hid inside someone else’s apartment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators offered details from their findings in relation to a police shootout and subsequent standoff at an apartment complex off W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Kennewick detective Cory McGee recognized a known...
Heavy Police Response at Southridge High School in Kennewick after Disturbance
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say several students have been detained following an incident on another student at Southridge High School. This all began Monday when four students cornered another student and threatened to assault him. The victim did not fight back, instead telling school officials what had happened. Three of the suspects were then arrested. It was Tuesday just prior to lunch, the school resource officer, working with school staff, arrested who they believed to be the primary instigator, for the allegation of criminal mischief. Then it was during lunch police say staff members observed two of the students from the previous day follow and harass the original victim. School principals intervened and ordered the two students to stop. The students failed to obey the principals and attempted to push through staff to get at the victim student.
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
Missing Couple Sought by Grant County Deputies
A mysterious disappearance has Grant County Deputies investigating, and seeking leads. According to the GCSO, the woman pictured in our story, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen around 12:40 AM Sunday morning September 18th. in the Spokane International Airport. The GCSO says her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman (also of Moses Lake) had gone to the airport to pick her up.
UPDATE: Kennewick man arrested in Walla Walla homicide investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — UPDATE: The Walla Walla Police Department has released the name of the person who was arrested earlier Monday in regards to a homicide investigation. David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick was arrested on probable cause for murder in the first degree. Authorities responded to the 400 block of South 1st Avenue to an apartment. They found a...
Fatal Walla Walla Homicide Suspect ID’d, Man is from Kennewick
Walla Walla Police have now released the name of a suspect arrested in connection with what appears to be a fatal assault. Man found unresponsive around 8:30 AM Monday morning. Walla Walla Police were sent to an apartment complex in the 400 block of South 1st. where they found an unconscious man in one of the units. He was also not breathing.
Fight at Southridge leads to arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A fight in the lunch room at Southridge High School ended with the arrest of at least two students today. According to the Kennewick Police Department, today's fight stems from an incident at the school yesterday, where four students allegedly harassed and threatened another. School administration investigated the...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Suspect in suspicious death in Walla Walla charged with murder
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Official charges have been filed against the suspect in a suspicious death in Walla Walla on Monday. Walla Walla County Superior Court has confirmed that David Delgado has been charged with premeditated murder in the 1st degree. According to Walla Walla Police Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, was...
6th teen charged in deadly shootout at Pasco party. She’s accused of helping them flee
All six teens affiliated with same Tri-Cities gang, say police.
