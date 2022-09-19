The "Godfather" movie franchise came out a half-century ago. One of the famous lines -- "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" -- rings true for Tom Brady today. I wonder if he circled Weeks 3 and 4 on the calendar when he unretired, as he's scheduled to face rivals Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive games, a set of matchups anyone would salivate over. That may be especially true, though, for Brady. Nobody can touch his GOAT status, but this could be his final chance to cement his bragging rights over his contemporaries, two quarterbacks consistently mentioned in the "best QB in the league" debates.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO