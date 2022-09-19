ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?

The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today

DexCom, Meta Platforms, and Comcast are all top growth stocks. Yet, all three are down big this year as investors have pulled back. All have growth catalysts that will likely lift their shares higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
tipranks.com

Tuas (ASX:TUA) shares soar on strong revenue growth

Although Tuas still incurred a net loss, the communications network provider achieved strong revenue growth. The company continues to increase its subscriber base amid 5G network upgrades. Tuas Ltd. (ASX:TUA) shares rose about 7% to trade above AU$1.56 in the morning session today, after the company released its Fiscal 2022...
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
tipranks.com

Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)

In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Why do ASX materials and consumer sector shares shine in the green today?

Today's show covers five ASX-listed stocks in the news today because of the latest announcements: New Hope (ASX:NHC), IDP Education (ASX:IEL), Tabcorp (ASX:TAH), Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) and Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG). The Australian share market started the day in the green, tracking positive cues from the US market after WallStreet rebounded in the overnight trade, mainly boosted by tech shares. The ASX200 index opened 23.90 points, or 0.36% higher at 6,743.80 on Tuesday morning. The benchmark has shed 3.79% in past five days. Similarly, it has fallen 6.96% in the past 52-weeks. In the first ten minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,790.50, up 70.60 points, or 1.05%.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
