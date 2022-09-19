Read full article on original website
Radio Keokuk
Albert Eugene Dunn
Albert Eugene Dunn, 61, of Keokuk, IA died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born February 1, 1961 in Iowa City, IA the son of Ralph Jr. and Joy Bell Houston Dunn. Albert graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1979. On...
tspr.org
New hospital search could take year in Keokuk
It will be a while before a new urgent care provider could possibly occupy the soon-to-be vacated hospital in Keokuk. Blessing Health announced this month that it will close the hospital on Oct. 1. The corporation cited “consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency services” for the shutdown. Blessing Health purchased the 49-bed hospital from UnityPoint Health in March 2021.
Pen City Current
County mulls ambulance funding options
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County Supervisor believes the closing of the Blessing Hospital in Keokuk could cost the county a million dollars. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the closure of the hospital and its Emergency Room services will create immediate pressure on the county ambulance operations. "Right now looking at...
ktvo.com
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
khqa.com
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 18, 2022
Darlene Gieselman, 626 Jefferson, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from her gray 1995 Buick while parked at 620 Jefferson between 8-31 and 9-2. 121. Monica Willing (38) 5503 State St. Quincy, IL for operating uninsured vehicle at 4th and Spring. NTA. 128. Jorge A Arguello (22) Pharr, TX...
ktvo.com
Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home
ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
The ‘Mad Bodysnatcher’ Once Terrorized Gravesites North of St. Louis, Missouri
I want to preface this by stating that much of what I've found is based on legends which may or may not be true. However, it appears there is at the very least some twisted truth in the telling of the Missouri doctor who allegedly stole corpses and at one time owned Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Allison M. Bakrow of Belleville sold a residence at 1526 College...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman injured after pulling into path of oncoming pickup
KAHOKA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was badly hurt Sunday evening when she pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 136 and 81 in Kahoka. State troopers say a...
KBUR
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Passenger falls out of car sunroof on I-64, dies from injuries sustained
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
kciiradio.com
KBUR
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding
Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man plead guilty Monday, September 19th, to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities, after he struck a pedestrian while fleeing police. TV Station WGEM reports that 29-year-old Colby Manning was attempting to elude police on May 1st when he struck a pedestrian. The victim, 36-year-old Kyle Savage...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested on multiple charges
Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Sunday, September 18th, at about 3:51 AM Burlington Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police...
Pen City Current
Residents clash over "homeless' encampment
FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
