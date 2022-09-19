ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Radio Keokuk

Albert Eugene Dunn

Albert Eugene Dunn, 61, of Keokuk, IA died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born February 1, 1961 in Iowa City, IA the son of Ralph Jr. and Joy Bell Houston Dunn. Albert graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1979. On...
KEOKUK, IA
tspr.org

New hospital search could take year in Keokuk

It will be a while before a new urgent care provider could possibly occupy the soon-to-be vacated hospital in Keokuk. Blessing Health announced this month that it will close the hospital on Oct. 1. The corporation cited “consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency services” for the shutdown. Blessing Health purchased the 49-bed hospital from UnityPoint Health in March 2021.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

County mulls ambulance funding options

LEE COUNTY - A Lee County Supervisor believes the closing of the Blessing Hospital in Keokuk could cost the county a million dollars. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the closure of the hospital and its Emergency Room services will create immediate pressure on the county ambulance operations. "Right now looking at...
LEE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Update: Woman QPD was looking for found

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
DRAKESVILLE, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 18, 2022

Darlene Gieselman, 626 Jefferson, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from her gray 1995 Buick while parked at 620 Jefferson between 8-31 and 9-2. 121. Monica Willing (38) 5503 State St. Quincy, IL for operating uninsured vehicle at 4th and Spring. NTA. 128. Jorge A Arguello (22) Pharr, TX...
ktvo.com

Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home

ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
ROLLA, MO
ktvo.com

Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa

Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KBUR

Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
SALEM, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 5-9, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Allison M. Bakrow of Belleville sold a residence at 1526 College...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop

Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
OTTUMWA, IA
kciiradio.com

Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County

On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding

Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man plead guilty Monday, September 19th, to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities, after he struck a pedestrian while fleeing police. TV Station WGEM reports that 29-year-old Colby Manning was attempting to elude police on May 1st when he struck a pedestrian. The victim, 36-year-old Kyle Savage...
KEOKUK, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested on multiple charges

Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Sunday, September 18th, at about 3:51 AM Burlington Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Residents clash over "homeless' encampment

FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
FORT MADISON, IA

