Martin Truex Jr slams ‘crappy parts’ with fuming driver one of 11 cars that failed to finish wild Bristol race

MARTIN TRUEX JR. gave his car the finger after yet more technical issues plague a race weekend.

NASCAR's Saturday night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was marred by technical issues which affected no less than a dozen of this year's playoff contenders.

Eleven cars failed to make the chequered flag at the Bristol Motor Speedway Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Steering issues, in particular, hit multiple drivers with four eventually retiring as a result - one of which was Truex Jr.

The driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 made his feelings towards his car crystal clear after he was forced to retire, directing a middle finger at the engine.

Truex Jr told NBC: "It blew the seal out and pushed all the (power steering) fluid out on the right-front tire.

"Just unbelievable. What did (Kevin) Harvick say? Crappy parts."

Truex Jr's "crappy parts" remark referred to Harvick's fiery run in with his Next Gen car earlier this month at the Southern 500, which he suspected was down to "the crappy parts on the race car, like we’ve seen so many times," per NBC.

And unfortunately, this late in the season the trend of mechanical issues doesn't seem to come as a surprise with a bemused looking Truex Jr. commenting as he spoke with NBC "there's another one huh?" as Bubba Wallace pulled up for repairs.

Toyota seemed particularly hard hit with all six of their cars suffering issues to various extents on the night - with steering issues the primary problem at the tight stadium circuit

Ford, meanwhile, suffered a number of tire failures.

Not that either manufacturer was limited to just these issues.

Kyle Busch's Toyota suffered a "catastrophic" engine failure which ultimately knocked him out of the playoffs.

Busch said, via Fox Sports: "I'm flabbergasted

I just feel so bad for my guys. They don't deserve to be in this spot. They work too hard. We are too good of a group to be this low — down on the bottom, fighting for our lives just to make it through.

"Two engine failures in three weeks, that will do it to you."

Playoff contender Denny Hamlin was fortunate enough to make it through the race, finishing in ninth, but despite this he tweeted his less-than favorable thoughts on the Next Gen cars post-race.

Hamlin wrote: "We need NextGen 2.0. Just gotta figure out who’s gonna pay for it."

Chris Buescher came out on top of Saturday's eventful race for just his second career win.

As well as Busch, Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were all eliminated from playoff contention.