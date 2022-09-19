Read full article on original website
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Some economists argue supply chain issues and outsized demand are cooling, so there's no need for the Fed to risk a recession to lower prices.
CNBC
U.S. farms waste a lot of water — but this irrigation tech could help
The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
Ford shuffles management, seeks new global supply chain head
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is restructuring its vehicle development and supply chain operations, shuffling multiple executives just days after announcing that it would build up to 45,000 vehicles with parts missing due to shortages. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker gave some executives new roles and said that its chief financial officer will begin reworking supply chain operations until a new global purchasing chief is hired. The changes arrive at a time of profound change for Ford and the auto industry, which for more than a century have made a living by selling petroleum-powered vehicles. The company has plans for half of its global production to be electric vehicles by 2030, but like its main competitors, Ford will need to keep selling gas-burning vehicles to fund the massive transition. Earlier this year CEO Jim Farley split the company into two units, Ford Model e to develop electric vehicles, and Ford Blue to handle internal combustion cars, trucks and SUVs.
Supply chain management in Africa needs a rethink – COVID changed everything, or did it?
COVID-19 has laid bare the vulnerability of the supply chain model that has dominated the way African firms have organised their production. In this model firms rely on multiple suppliers, many of whom are located far away (mostly in China). With goods stuck at factories and ports around the world...
freightwaves.com
Shippers think a little less of 3PLs’ value, supply chain report finds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The traditional perception chasm between how shippers and third-party logistics providers view their relationship has widened amid supply chain volatility and ongoing service disruptions, according to a long-running annual study released Monday. About 83% of shipper respondents said their 3PL relationships are successful, according to the...
This Highly Differentiated Cybersecurity Stock Gives Lot Of Confidence To Analysts Amid Improving Demand Trends
Analysts attended CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc's CRWD annual user conference called Fal.Con, where management also hosted an investor briefing. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia had an Overweight and $225 price target. CRWD hosted an investor briefing at its annual Fal.Con conference, where he heard more about the resilience of security spending, the importance of identity for CRWD, and the convergence of security and observability.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
3PLs, Shippers Facing Talent Pool Crisis
Ongoing disruption, strategic misalignments and labor challenges are straining the third-party logistics (3PL)-shipper relationship, however both are striving to rebalance supply chains in the wake of a post-pandemic world, according to a study created in conjunction with NTT DATA, supply chain professor and researcher Dr. C. John Langley and Penske Logistics.
BCG Investigation Explains Sustainability Values-Action Mismatch
Consumers might be loud and proud about their ‘sustainable values’ but that talk doesn’t always align with their actions, a recent Boston Consulting Group (BCG) global study found. The management consulting giant reported that while up to 80 percent of consumers in its 19,000-person study said they are concerned about sustainability, only 1 to 7 percent pay a premium for sustainable purchases. One reason for this is growing public distrust around corporate sustainability claims, with 70 percent of the study’s respondents admitting to feeling wary of sustainability claims and commitments. Despondency is also on the rise, with only 20 percent of consumers...
Koch Modular Process Systems to Discuss Optimal Mixing in Agitated Extraction Columns at ISEC 2022
PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Koch Modular Process Systems, LLC (Koch Modular), a market-leading provider of engineered and fabricated modular reaction and mass transfer systems, will showcase its industry leadership and innovation at the International Solvent Extraction Conference (ISEC) at the Chalmers University of Technology in Göteborg, Sweden, September 26-30, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005106/en/ Don Glatz, Koch Modular Extraction Technology Manager (Photo: Business Wire)
nutritionaloutlook.com
Kibbutz Yotvata, Brevel sign agreement to build manufacturing facility for microalgae-based alternative protein
The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L. Israel-based Kibbutz Yotvata and Brevel signed an agreement to build a commercial-scale manufacturing facilityfor cultivating and producingmicroalgae-based protein and other products for the food and beverage industry. The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L and 3,000 tons of dry product per year; an upgrade from Brevel’s current fermenters that have a capacity of 5,000 L. Once the facility is completed, the parties expect to export to customers abroad at least 25% of its production to various markets.
Citi exceeded its 2022 goals to make leadership more diverse. A top exec explains what the firm is focused on next.
Citi's Erika Irish Brown is laser focused new goals the company just released.
‘Moderately weak’ ties best for moving jobs, study finds
Whether it’s the friend of a friend or a new contact from a conference, arms-length acquaintances have long been thought more useful than close chums when it comes to switching jobs. Now researchers say they have finally found a way to test the theory, revealing that while such “weak...
Benzinga
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
marinelink.com
Manson Construction Names Rodriguez CFO
Seattle-based marine contractor Manson Construction Co. announced Jon Rodriguez assumed the role of chief financial officer (CFO) effective August 15, 2022. Rodriguez will serve as Manson's third CFO in the last 30 years. “Jon is highly qualified for this important position and joins Manson with a proven record of performance...
How the US can harness the possibilities of biotechnology
This fall marks the 50th anniversary of a fateful meeting at a deli in Hawaii where two scientists, both in town for a conference, collaborated over corned beef sandwiches on the idea that would give rise to the modern biotechnology industry, now with a global market share topping $1 trillion, according to one recent global analysis. The story of scientists Stanley Cohen and Herbert Boyer is a classic tale of American innovation. Their invention of an efficient, reliable method for gene transfer spawned a whole new sector of companies, whose products range from lifesaving drugs and disease resistant plants to climate-friendly fuels and materials.
M Corp Hires Veteran Technology Executive Bill Cody as Director of Sales for Professional Services
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- M Corp has hired veteran salesman Bill Cody to serve as Director of Sales for Professional Services. Cody has more than 30 years of experience in IT, representing major brands in hardware, software, services, security, and cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005723/en/ Bill Cody, M Corp Director of Sales for Professional Services (Photo: Business Wire)
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
freightwaves.com
Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub
WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
IDE Water Technologies Invests in R&D, Sustainability in Seawater Desalination and Water Treatment
KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- IDE Technologies, a world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, today announced an increased investment and focus on the sustainability of seawater desalination and water treatment facilities by driving momentum behind research and development efforts in fields that are adjacent and complimentary to water. The company, an established pioneer in the development of seawater desalination and water treatment technologies, will leverage its valued, innovative approach to promote new advanced solutions in the fields of energy generation and storage, carbon management, and resource recovery – among others. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006200/en/ Tomer Efrat, VP, R&D, IDE Water Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)
Tree Hugger
Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry
Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
