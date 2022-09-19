Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Comley’s Deal Extended at Northern Michigan University
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northern Michigan University in Marquette has extended the contract of interim athletic director Rick Comley. The 75 year old former NMU AD and hockey coach was named last month on an interim basis to serve once again in his former position. Comley has agreed to a two year deal, which gives NMU an elongated chance to find his long term replacement. Comley served nine seasons as Michigan State’s hockey coach following Ron Mason’s retirement.
WLUC
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette on Wednesday, September 21. The pantry will be located at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center at 1401 Presque Isle Avenue. The distribution of food will begin at noon. It is requested that those that pick up items remain in their vehicles as it is a drive-through event.
WLUC
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
WLUC
Michigan Public Service meets about affordable energy in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the Northern Center, the Michigan Public Service Commission discussed how to keep energy affordable in Michigan. Public comments can still be given, but the core of the meeting was about the integrated resource plan which focuses on long-term energy use. The Chair of the Commission, Dan Scripps said the meeting today covered many topics.
WLUC
Watermelon 50-50 to benefit Harvey man Saturday at Silver Creek Church
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a community fundraiser this Saturday for a Marquette family going through a difficult time with medical expenses. In June, Larry Weaver was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.
WLUC
NMU men’s hockey in good shape ahead of season opener
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first official day of fall with no sign of changing colors from the Houghton weather cam. Plus... the Northern Michigan University men’s hockey season is right around the corner. Head coach Grant Potulny talks about the upcoming season...
WLUC
UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
WLUC
Ore Dock celebrates ‘Brew Feast’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six food stations paired up with Ore Dock Brewing Co. for a “Brew Feast” on Monday. This is the second year the Upper Michigan Chapter of the American Culinary Federation threw a Brew Feast at the Ore Dock in Marquette. An organizer says this...
WLUC
Escape Marquette unveils new game
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette’s new game is now open to players. Founder Anna Hemstock says it’s an excellent game for both first-timers and repeat players. Take a look inside the ‘Magic Castle’. General manager Christian Sharp says this room is the best game Escape...
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
WLUC
Stormy Kromer offers limited edition UP Honor Flight hats
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several community members stepped up to fundraise for Honor Flight but now it’s Stormy Kromer’s turn. The organization is offering two limited edition hats. “There’s a summer hat which is the wax cotton and they’re also doing a wool hat in the classic red...
WLUC
Childhood cancer program to benefit from Superior Health Foundation Gala
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect fall colors to peak a bit later this year. Plus... the Superior Health Foundation is preparing for its annual gala fundraiser. Executive director Jim LaJoie shares details of that event and what your attendance means for the community. The District 10...
WLUC
NMU’s Larson named CCHA Preseason Player of the Year
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University hockey freshman Joey Larson has been named the CCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year, announced by the league on Monday. Larson joins the Wildcats after an impressive season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). During the 21-22 regular season, Larson registered career highs in points (32-34-66) and goals (32) in 62 games. He led the entire 21-22 USHL Playoffs with 17 points (4-13-17) in nine games. Larson’s 13 assists tied Trevor Lewis (Des Moines Buccaneers, 2005-06) for the third-most assists in a single Playoff in USHL Tier I history. His 17 points also tied sixth all-time with Jack Badini (Chicago Steel, 2016-17) in a single Tier I Playoffs.
radioresultsnetwork.com
UP Health System Welcomes New Doctor To Ishpeming Hospital
UP Health System – Bell is pleased to welcome Christie Ferrari, DNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, to the Family Medicine staff. Christie will see and treat patients of all ages for annual wellness visits, high blood pressure, nutrition counseling, chronic diseases, arthritis, allergy injections and more. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
WLUC
DNR to update public on Marquette County shooting range
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is finalizing development plans for a new public outdoor shooting range in Richmond Township. The Marquette Range site is located on property the DNR is leasing from Cleveland Cliffs near Goose Lake in Marquette County. It is accessible...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support to hold bake sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care. On Monday morning residents were hard at work, baking everything from apple pies to chocolate chip cookies for a bake sale. The event will be held in the main entrance of the building on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
WLUC
NMU projected second, MTU fifth in CCHA Preseason Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team has been selected to finish second in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Preseason poll, announced by the league on Monday. The Wildcats claimed 61 total points and received a pair of first-place ballots. Reigning CCHA champion Minnesota State sits atop the poll with 69 points and six first-place votes.
WLUC
Marquette Area Public Schools Board encouraged by early enrollment numbers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools Board discussed enrollment numbers ahead of count day. The board met Monday night for a regular meeting and introduced new teachers and staff at the district. Superintendent Zack Sedgwick shared an update on early enrollment numbers. He said enrollment numbers are...
WLUC
NMU Food Pantry helps students facing food insecurity
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Food Pantry is seeing increased use with food costs at record highs due to inflation. The pantry directors say students are especially at risk for food insecurity since many are far away from home. On average about 50 to 60 students use the pantry each week according to the directors.
WLUC
NMU Volleyball sweeps Michigan Tech
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team returns to Vandament Arena for the most anticipated game of the season. The Wildcats took on the Michigan Technological University Huskies in a straight three set win. SET ONE. The Wildcats wasted no time in securing the first few points...
