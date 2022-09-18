ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp

In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Authentic Japanese Yakitori in the South Bay

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori was originally founded in 1992. The Gardena location was the first to stake its claim in the community but quickly gained popularity and over the years and has expanded to serve hungry patrons in the greater Los Angeles area and has even made its way to the shores of Tokyo.
GARDENA, CA
theaterpizzazz.com

BURBANK – WALT DISNEY IN CRISIS

Thirdwing, both a theatrical and online theatre company, has produced a very intriguing short play by Cameron Darwin Bassort at the Wild Project on Manhattan’s East Side this month for a short run ending September 18th. However, what to exactly call it is problematic to discern from how it appears in the cover of the program, as you can see here:
BURBANK, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno

El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
ALHAMBRA, CA
csun.edu

Heat dome creates record-breaking temperatures across Southern California

Southern California has experienced extreme heat as of late August, including temperatures as high as 110 throughout Los Angeles. Due to the recent dry heat, Southern California has experienced various brush fires. On Aug. 31, the Route Fire in Castaic spread over 5,000 acres along Interstate 5. Sections of the I-5 were also closed temporarily. In response to the Route Fire, CSUN Department of Police Services notified students via email on Sept. 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA

