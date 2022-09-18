Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Related
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Los Angeles eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
Hyundai, Kia sued in rash of car thefts
Owners of Kia and Hyundai cars filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday in Santa Ana federal court alleging companies failed to install technology to thwart car thieves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp
In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
COVID Still Kills, But The Demographics Of Its Victims Are Shifting
The virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, trailing heart disease, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease but outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of other debilitating diseases.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals allow customers to get a slice of the pie
National Pepperoni Pizza Day has made its grand return and restaurants across the Southland are offering deals so everyone can get a piece of the pie. Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen The Los Angeles-based pizzeria is giving out free small pepperoni pizzas for walk-in customers only. This offer is only valid from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
shhsaccolade.com
For the first time, those 17 and under won’t experience the frights of Knott’s Scary Farm unless accompanied by an adult
As Knott’s Berry Farm turns into Knott’s Scary Farm for the first time this year tonight, Sept. 22, and through Halloween, those 17 and under will be banned from the Buena Park venue unless accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. “A Chaperone Policy is...
KTLA.com
Authentic Japanese Yakitori in the South Bay
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori was originally founded in 1992. The Gardena location was the first to stake its claim in the community but quickly gained popularity and over the years and has expanded to serve hungry patrons in the greater Los Angeles area and has even made its way to the shores of Tokyo.
theaterpizzazz.com
BURBANK – WALT DISNEY IN CRISIS
Thirdwing, both a theatrical and online theatre company, has produced a very intriguing short play by Cameron Darwin Bassort at the Wild Project on Manhattan’s East Side this month for a short run ending September 18th. However, what to exactly call it is problematic to discern from how it appears in the cover of the program, as you can see here:
Warm temperatures, afternoon sunshine on tap in SoCal Friday
Southern California on Friday will remain warm and temperatures will increase into the weekend.
theeastsiderla.com
A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno
El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
csun.edu
Heat dome creates record-breaking temperatures across Southern California
Southern California has experienced extreme heat as of late August, including temperatures as high as 110 throughout Los Angeles. Due to the recent dry heat, Southern California has experienced various brush fires. On Aug. 31, the Route Fire in Castaic spread over 5,000 acres along Interstate 5. Sections of the I-5 were also closed temporarily. In response to the Route Fire, CSUN Department of Police Services notified students via email on Sept. 1.
Comments / 7