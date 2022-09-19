ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022

NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Abel Selaocoe: Where Is Home review – captivating, complex and compelling

Nobody else could have made this recording. Abel Selaocoe grew up in a township in Johannesburg; grit and good fortune led him to cello studies at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Those who have seen him live, improvising and singing as he plays, know that he is now one of the most captivating performers the classical music world can lay a claim on. Other genres can claim him too, but part of what makes him so compelling is the way all those labels seem to dissolve in front of him.
Jason Isbell, Paula Cole, & John Paul White – “Mother, Son And Holy Ghost”

You remember Paula Cole. She doesn’t wanna wait for our lives to be over! Cole made a big splash upon arrival in the late ’90s. She landed a couple of big hits and won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1998 — a victory that was its own kind of curse. Cole has been working steadily ever since, and she came out with an album called American Quilt. Today, Cole has teamed up with Americana giant Jason Isbell and former Civil Wars member John Paul White for a new benefit release.
Anton Fier, Golden Palominos founder and early Feelies drummer, has died

Anton Fier, a drummer, composer, bandleader and producer who was an early member of The Feelies, formed the Golden Palominos and collaborated with countless other artists throughout his career, has died. News of Fier’s death was shared by Syd Straw, who performed with Fier in the Golden Palominos in the...
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs

Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
