Nobody else could have made this recording. Abel Selaocoe grew up in a township in Johannesburg; grit and good fortune led him to cello studies at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Those who have seen him live, improvising and singing as he plays, know that he is now one of the most captivating performers the classical music world can lay a claim on. Other genres can claim him too, but part of what makes him so compelling is the way all those labels seem to dissolve in front of him.

MUSIC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO