Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Strings Puts Bluegrass Spin On Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again”
This is the cover we need. We know and love Billy Strings for his unique spin on bluegrass, taking the genre and making it more appealing to broader audiences of any genre of music. From his tricked out shows, out of this world picking abilities, and deep cutting lyrics, the...
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Colter Wall Releases Cover Of The Waylon Jennings Tune, “Let’s All Help The Cowboys (Sing The Blues)”
After two longs years since he released his 2020 Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs project, and him playing a few unreleased tunes and covers at live shows here and there, he dropped two new surprise songs this morning. He teased that something was coming a few weeks...
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Johnny Cash Once Gave His Bass Player Money For Lessons When He Realized The Guy Couldn’t Play Upright Bass
You’re a struggling musician who is looking to make some cash in anyway possible, playing small gigs with some house bands here and there. Then, all of a sudden your buddy recommends you to arguably the most influential and recognizable country artists of all time…. Well that’s exactly what...
Bullets, bikers and burnout: the story of Jimi Hendrix's last gig
Jimi Hendrix's final show was at a festival marred by terrible weather, machine-gun fire and marauding Hell's Angels
Watch Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard Sing “Pancho & Lefty” For ‘Last Of The Breed: Live In Concert’
It really doesn’t get much better than Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard on the same stage, so it is no surprise that “Pancho & Lefty” is one of my all-time favorite duets. In 2007, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Ray Price teamed up for a taped concert...
RELATED PEOPLE
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
NME
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry Drops Pop-Punk Song ‘Hate Me’
Jager Henry is the grandson of the late, great John Bonham, and he's continuing his family's musical legacy by creating his own songs. Today (Sept. 15), he's added to his catalog with a new pop-punk track called "Hate Me." Unlike his father Jason Bonham and his grandfather before him, Henry's...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
A new film tells the story of the song, written over 10 years with 180 versions
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Abel Selaocoe: Where Is Home review – captivating, complex and compelling
Nobody else could have made this recording. Abel Selaocoe grew up in a township in Johannesburg; grit and good fortune led him to cello studies at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Those who have seen him live, improvising and singing as he plays, know that he is now one of the most captivating performers the classical music world can lay a claim on. Other genres can claim him too, but part of what makes him so compelling is the way all those labels seem to dissolve in front of him.
Stereogum
Jason Isbell, Paula Cole, & John Paul White – “Mother, Son And Holy Ghost”
You remember Paula Cole. She doesn’t wanna wait for our lives to be over! Cole made a big splash upon arrival in the late ’90s. She landed a couple of big hits and won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1998 — a victory that was its own kind of curse. Cole has been working steadily ever since, and she came out with an album called American Quilt. Today, Cole has teamed up with Americana giant Jason Isbell and former Civil Wars member John Paul White for a new benefit release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Anton Fier, Golden Palominos founder and early Feelies drummer, has died
Anton Fier, a drummer, composer, bandleader and producer who was an early member of The Feelies, formed the Golden Palominos and collaborated with countless other artists throughout his career, has died. News of Fier’s death was shared by Syd Straw, who performed with Fier in the Golden Palominos in the...
From Brandi Carlile to Lukas Nelson: 8 Americana Songs You Should Be Listening To Right Now
Americana has a long and storied history that has its fair share of offshoots and diverting subgenres. Basically, it can be a bit hard to define. Over the years, the term has been spread far and wide for anyone who uses the roots of music—namely folk, country, bluegrass, blues, and gospel—to conjure up the spirit of artists from a time gone by.
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards
For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs
Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
Comments / 0