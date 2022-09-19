ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

sevendaysvt

In Memoriam: Catherine Hughes, 1956-2022

Catherine Hughes, 65, passed away at her home on July 29, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at All Souls Interfaith, 291 Bostwick Farm Rd., Shelburne, VT. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Catherine's...
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Susan Wheeler, 1931-2022

Susan J. Wheeler, of Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born on October 18, 1931. She grew up in Wellesley Hills, Mass., and attended Beaver Country Day School. After graduating from Wellesley College, she lived in Denver, Labrador and San Francisco before settling in Burlington in 1969.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg

Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

WaterWheel Foundation Turns 25, Celebrates With Aquarium Rescue Unit Tribute

Way back in 1997, Burlington's most famous musical export, Phish, created the WaterWheel Foundation. The nonprofit organization serves to oversee the jam band's various charitable endeavors with a focus on supporting efforts to clean up the Lake Champlain watershed. The band used its royalties from the popular flavor of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Phish food, to launch the foundation.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Bonnie L. Juenker, 1934-2022

We regretfully announce the passing of Bonnie L. Juenker, of Burlington, Vt., on September 17, 2022. Bonnie was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House. Bonnie was a loving and dedicated mom to a family of seven. She was born on September 11, 1934, in Mishawaka, Ind. She was a highly regarded professional secretary and worked for a major bank, universities, law firms and an accounting firm. She had a strong religious conviction and a deep faith in God. She will be laid to rest in Resurrection Park next to David, her deeply devoted husband of 24 years, whom she struggled to live without since 1981.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Paul Thomas Maher, 1957-2022

Paul Thomas Maher, son of Mary-Barbara Maher and the late Dr. Frederick J. Maher Jr., has passed away, in his home of many years in South Burlington, Vt. He was 65 years old. Paul was born April 3, 1957, in New York City. He graduated from South Burlington High School, class of 1975, where he was a standout athlete, winning the state championship in the mile and the half-mile. He set state track records that held for many years. After studying at the University of Vermont and Lyndon State College, Paul embarked on a career in sales. For many summers, he shared his athletic passions with the beloved campers of Brown Ledge summer camp where he worked as a swim coach and developed a love for theater.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (9/21/22)

I understand that Seven Days does not assess or evaluate the content of the paid political advertising that it publishes. Yet its readers should still understand when a political placement crosses a line, as last week's full-page ad by Tom Licata did. Licata attempts to "inform" Vermonters by stating: "Among...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-04715

To the creditors of: KEVIN O'HARA, late of Colchester, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
CHITTENDEN, VT
sevendaysvt

Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing

Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
VERMONT STATE
Adirondack Explorer

Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous

HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
LOON LAKE, NY
sevendaysvt

Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont

Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
STRAFFORD, VT
WCAX

Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier

Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade. Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program. Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont Representative Peter...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Susan Krasnow, 1949-2022

Susan Krasnow, 73, died Tuesday, September 13, at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester. She fought hard against the disease of ovarian cancer and treated each day as another day to live with her family and friends. Susan was born on April 22, 1949, to Howard and Frankie Lass in...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
