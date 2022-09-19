ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

City of Palm Bay receives $60,000 towards improvements to Castaway Point Park

Palm Bay, Florida
 3 days ago

The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Agency in the amount of $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $152,643, with the City committing the remaining $92,643 as authorized by Palm Bay City Council.

The City of Palm Bay will enhance the municipally owned waterfront recreational gem, Castaway Point Park. This 2.5 acre park, built in 1998, is both a well-utilized, local recreational facility and a regional eco-tourism destination located on the Indian River Lagoon. As part of the National Estuary Program (NEP), the Lagoon is an estuary of national significance and is included in the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) National Scenic Byway as offering one of the few natural, white-sand beaches along this federally designated waterway. Castaway Point Park is maintained by the City of Palm Bay’s Parks and Facilities Department with routine monitoring and surveillance by the Palm Bay Police Department. The City maintains the roads and parking area, on-site electrical and plumbing, restroom facilities, and drinking fountains, pavilions, furniture and fixtures, piers and associated structures, and grooming and clearing trails. The City’s park ranger monitors flora and fauna.

This project will focus on three critical outcomes: Increasing public awareness of the Indian River Lagoon, improving stormwater management within Castaway Point Park, and providing public education regarding the site’s historical significance and nationally recognized marine estuary. To meet these outcomes, the City will engage in significant enhancements to the park, including repairing the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrading the lighting and restroom facilities, and adding educational signage. The FDEP’s Coastal Partnership Initiatives grant opportunity will fund the first phase of a two-phase park enhancement project. The second phase will include the relocation of existing parking to City-owned parcels northeast of US 1 and Bay Boulevard. Phase two will increase green space at the park and implement low impact development design standards by incorporating permeable parking pavers to reduce the pollution of the Indian River Lagoon from stormwater runoff. Also proposed in phase two is the installation of new park signage and a nutrient-separating baffle box at the outfall located at the corner of US 1 and Bay Boulevard.

The total project cost of the first phase is estimated to be $152,643 and is scheduled to be completed by June 2023. There is no cost estimate or start date for the second phase, although the City will seek out grant and other funding opportunities in the 2023 fiscal year.

