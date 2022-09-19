Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Buffalo State Athletics
Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Fredonia in SUNYAC Opener
FREDONIA, NY – The Buffalo State women's volleyball team earned a sweep of Battle by the Lake foe Fredonia in its SUNYAC opener on Wednesday evening. With the victory, the Bengals also earned the first two points of the season towards the Lake Erie Cup. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Soccer Shuts Out Fredonia, 2-0, in SUNYAC Opener
FREDONIA, NY – A pair of first half goals from Hosa Omar (Buffalo, NY/Lackawanna) and Manu Prieto (Cascais, Portugal/Salesianos de Estoril) led the Buffalo State men's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Battle by the Lake foe Fredonia in its SUNYAC opener on Wednesday evening. With the victory, the Bengals also earned two points towards the Lake Erie Cup, the year-long competition in all sports between Buffalo State and Fredonia.
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Soccer Wins 2-1 Over Fredonia
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team opened SUNYAC play with a Battle by the Lake victory over Fredonia tonight by a final score of 2-1. THE BASICS. RECORDS: Buffalo State (5-1-1, 1-0-0), Fredonia (2-3-2, 0-1-0) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Kaylee Valentic (N. Tonawanda, NY/N. Tonawanda)...
Buffalo State Athletics
Buffalo State Athletics Day of Giving Begins at MIDNIGHT Tonight
The 2nd Annual Buffalo State Athletics Day of Giving begins at MIDNIGHT tonight. The Day of Giving will begin at 12:00am on September 21 and continue until 11:59pm tomorrow evening. This year, Buffalo State Athletics has set a goal of raising $100,000 to help provide full and robust experiences for...
Parents upset over alleged racial slurs during high school soccer game
There is upset in the Niagara Falls community over a junior varsity girls soccer game on Thursday night.
Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York
The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
Buffalo woman shot on S. Division Street
Detectives are currently questioning people in relation to this shooting, but anyone with additional information that could help solve this case is being asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
The newest Bills fashion statement; All by a nonprofit that employs refugees
Water Buffalo hats are taking the Queen City by storm, but the story behind their growing popularity is much deeper.
stepoutbuffalo.com
14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October
Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand
If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
investigativepost.org
Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs
Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
WGRZ TV
Morning Crash Closes Genesee St. In Buffalo
IT HAPPENED AROUND 6:30 ON GENESEE STREET AT KERNS AVENUE. YOU CAN SEE THE BACK END OF ONE OF THOSE CARS IS COMPLETELY RIPPED AWAY.
Cathode Ray to reopen under new ownership in Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime Allentown bar has changed hands, with a reopening expected before year-end. The new place, dubbed Twenty Six, will operate at 26 Allen St. in the former Cathode Ray, under partners Michael Moch, Michael Schreiber, Zachary Berbary and Amanda Gentzler – three of whom are longtime bartenders.
BB gun found in student’s backpack at Buffalo school
A letter from School Superintendent/Principal Jordan Schmidt was sent to families.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of Carson Senfield
The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of 19-year-old Carson Senfield who was shot and killed in Tampa.
buffalorising.com
See You at Blue Cave
One of the many reasons that I love the Buffalo is the plethora of mom & pop style restaurants. I tend to gravitate towards the humble, ethnic-oriented restaurants, some of which are found off the beaten path. In other words, “authentic – a slice of Buffalo life.”. I...
BPD investigating shooting on Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Elmwood Avenue early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a call at 1:40 a.m. where a male had been struck by gunfire while outside. The 36-year-old male was transported to ECMC for treatment and is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
