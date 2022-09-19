ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Fredonia in SUNYAC Opener

FREDONIA, NY – The Buffalo State women's volleyball team earned a sweep of Battle by the Lake foe Fredonia in its SUNYAC opener on Wednesday evening. With the victory, the Bengals also earned the first two points of the season towards the Lake Erie Cup. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:
FREDONIA, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Soccer Shuts Out Fredonia, 2-0, in SUNYAC Opener

FREDONIA, NY – A pair of first half goals from Hosa Omar (Buffalo, NY/Lackawanna) and Manu Prieto (Cascais, Portugal/Salesianos de Estoril) led the Buffalo State men's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Battle by the Lake foe Fredonia in its SUNYAC opener on Wednesday evening. With the victory, the Bengals also earned two points towards the Lake Erie Cup, the year-long competition in all sports between Buffalo State and Fredonia.
FREDONIA, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Soccer Wins 2-1 Over Fredonia

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team opened SUNYAC play with a Battle by the Lake victory over Fredonia tonight by a final score of 2-1. THE BASICS. RECORDS: Buffalo State (5-1-1, 1-0-0), Fredonia (2-3-2, 0-1-0) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Kaylee Valentic (N. Tonawanda, NY/N. Tonawanda)...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Buffalo State Athletics Day of Giving Begins at MIDNIGHT Tonight

The 2nd Annual Buffalo State Athletics Day of Giving begins at MIDNIGHT tonight. The Day of Giving will begin at 12:00am on September 21 and continue until 11:59pm tomorrow evening. This year, Buffalo State Athletics has set a goal of raising $100,000 to help provide full and robust experiences for...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York

The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
stepoutbuffalo.com

14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October

Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand

If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs

Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cathode Ray to reopen under new ownership in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime Allentown bar has changed hands, with a reopening expected before year-end. The new place, dubbed Twenty Six, will operate at 26 Allen St. in the former Cathode Ray, under partners Michael Moch, Michael Schreiber, Zachary Berbary and Amanda Gentzler – three of whom are longtime bartenders.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

See You at Blue Cave

One of the many reasons that I love the Buffalo is the plethora of mom & pop style restaurants. I tend to gravitate towards the humble, ethnic-oriented restaurants, some of which are found off the beaten path. In other words, “authentic – a slice of Buffalo life.”. I...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating shooting on Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Elmwood Avenue early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a call at 1:40 a.m. where a male had been struck by gunfire while outside. The 36-year-old male was transported to ECMC for treatment and is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

