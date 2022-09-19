We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you work in home design and the Color of the Year announcements start rolling in, the excitement is like what the Super Bowl for the sports world. There’s so much anticipation leading up to each big paint brand’s selection, especially because they influence home decor trends. Well, today Sherwin-Williams announced Redend Point (SW-9081) as their their 2023 Color of the Year, and this warm blushy-beige might be just the palette cleanser many are craving to hit reset and refresh in their homes, as the world opens back up for business.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO