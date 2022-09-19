A fire in the garage of a Chatsworth home late Sunday revealed a marijuana grow operation that's now under investigation.The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 9400 block of Megan Avenue, where firefighters found smoke coming from the garage and dogs barking aggressively. The LAPD was brought in to help contain the homeowner and the dogs.When firefighters finally got into the garage, they found a number of marijuana plants growing inside. Once the fire was out, the homeowner — whose face was covered with soot — was taken into custody for questioning.Neighbors say they had seen electrical equipment arcing in the home just before the fire, and heard arguing. "Very shocking," one neighbor said. "We thought it was just a little fire."The fire and the marijuana plants are under investigation, police said.

