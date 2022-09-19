ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

tulanehullabaloo.com

Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward

A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell's previous social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Marrero Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
bizneworleans.com

Report: New Listings of Existing Homes on the Rise

NEW ORLEANS — According to the August 2022 Monthly Indicators report from the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors, existing home sales have continued to soften but inventory in the New Orleans metro area increased by 12.7 percent and new listings increased by 7.5 percent. "We're starting to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward

NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
bizneworleans.com

For Sale: Trio of Buildings on Camp Street

NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty has announced that it is representing the owners in the sale of 318-320-324 Camp Street, the current home of Peter Mayer Advertising. The 38,729-square-foot property consists of three buildings located a block and a half from Poydras Street and two blocks from Canal Street and the French Quarter. This location provides walkability to Class A office buildings, courthouses, hotels, restaurants and attractions as well as access to public transportation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A circus comes to town, plant giveaways, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. CARDEN CIRCUS: Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will be among the performers at the Carden International Circus when it presents five shows Sept. 23-25 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults at www.spectacularcircus.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

