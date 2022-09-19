Read full article on original website
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Louisiana realtors asking to halt proposed 63% insurance premium increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors across New Orleans are asking for the state’s insurance provider of last resort to halt a proposed increase in home insurance premiums. Earlier this month, Louisiana Citizens filed to increase insurance premiums on new or renewed residential policies by 63%. In a statement, the...
Council may dock Cantrell's pay to recoup travel expenses
The president and vice president of the council say they may take action to recoup the nearly $30,000 that Mayor LaToya Cantrell spent on flight upgrades.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward
A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s previous social...
L'Observateur
Marrero Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
bizneworleans.com
Report: New Listings of Existing Homes on the Rise
NEW ORLEANS — According to the August 2022 Monthly Indicators report from the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors, existing home sales have continued to soften but inventory in the New Orleans metro area increased by 12.7 percent and new listings increased by 7.5 percent. “We’re starting to see...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why waste money on recalling Cantrell; she's already given up the job?
After reading recent Times Picayune/Advocate news articles, I'm unclear as to the reason that we need to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell:. She is turning the task of fixing the New Orleans Police Department over to "experts" from New York City. The state police are coming in because we can't hire...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Sentenced for Theft of More Than $61,000 In Social Security Funds
NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that CATHERINE CAMPBELL WILLIAMS, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. According to court documents, beginning in December 2010...
bizneworleans.com
Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward
NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
bizneworleans.com
For Sale: Trio of Buildings on Camp Street
NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty has announced that it is representing the owners in the sale of 318-320-324 Camp Street, the current home of Peter Mayer Advertising. The 38,729-square-foot property consists of three buildings located a block and a half from Poydras Street and two blocks from Canal Street and the French Quarter. This location provides walkability to Class A office buildings, courthouses, hotels, restaurants and attractions as well as access to public transportation.
Tammany Trace Tunnel opens in Mandeville
On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore.
Retired judge: Businesses addressing root causes of crime "bodes well" for New Orleans
By now, you’ve probably heard about the Wall Street Journal story discussing New Orleans becoming America’s Murder Capital. However you may not have heard how private investment is helping turn the tide against violence in the city.
WDSU
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
As crime threatens New Orleans, here’s how one downtown business is fighting back
Crime is a real concern, and one long-standing business on Canal Street, Rubensteins is doing everything they can to stay strong and secure
WDSU
New Orleans making national headlines for being the murder capital of the United States
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has been declared the murder capital of the United States for the first half of 2022, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission. The MCC said when comparing the number of homicides with the population, the homicide rate in New Orleans is significantly higher than in any other American city.
NOLA.com
More people are dying in car crashes in New Orleans. Here's the breakdown by parish.
New Orleans drivers had their deadliest year in more than a decade last year, officials said, putting the city "in the midst of a public health and safety crisis." In 2021, 69 people died in car crashes in New Orleans, which is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2004.
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
brproud.com
2 Louisiana restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
NOLA.com
A circus comes to town, plant giveaways, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. CARDEN CIRCUS: Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will be among the performers at the Carden International Circus when it presents five shows Sept. 23-25 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults at www.spectacularcircus.com.
