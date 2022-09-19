NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.

