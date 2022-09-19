ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Car Slams Head-On Into Onion Truck near Paterson

(Paterson, WA) -- Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of a car that crossed the center line of one rural Benton County highway and slammed head-on into a semi-truck carrying onions. It happened Tuesday night off Highway 221 just before 11:00pm about 4 miles north of Paterson, when troopers say the car in question, slammed into the truck, forcing the truck to roll. The truck spilled it's load of produce all over the road and forced troopers to close it off for hours while crews cleaned up. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
PATERSON, WA
Both Drivers Dead In Othello Vehicle Crash

Two people are dead from a two vehicle crash on State Route 26 in Othello Monday night. The State Patrol says a 2002 Hyundai Elantra driven by 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano of Othello failed to yield while approaching SR 26 from a side road. Ambrocio Lauriano drove into the intersection...
OTHELLO, WA
Car blows stop sign, clips public bus

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
Report of Second Plane Crash in as Many Days was Actually a Drill

(Pasco, WA) -- An accidental misreporting of an additional aircraft crash at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, WA Wednesday morning around 9:15 am. According to Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire, the incident was actually a training exercise which had been planned for months in advance. Residents were already on edge after the near calamitous aircraft crash yesterday of a private jet which skidded down the runway, catching fire at about 7 am. 10 employees of Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute were onboard the plane, though luckily nobody was hurt in the crash.
PASCO, WA
Elegant West Richland Estate is Completely Perfect in Every Way-Sneak a Peek

If you're looking for the perfect country home, we found one for you. It's a masterpiece in West Richland with something for every member of the family. The property includes a huge 37 x 56 dream shop, which includes a 15 x 23 insulated, heated, and air-conditioned workshop and half bath. There are 3 bays, an attached 55 ft enclosed RV storage with 30 amp power, a 14 ft garage door, and a lot of attic storage.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver

Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Heavy Police Response at Southridge High School in Kennewick after Disturbance

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say several students have been detained following an incident on another student at Southridge High School. This all began Monday when four students cornered another student and threatened to assault him. The victim did not fight back, instead telling school officials what had happened. Three of the suspects were then arrested. It was Tuesday just prior to lunch, the school resource officer, working with school staff, arrested who they believed to be the primary instigator, for the allegation of criminal mischief. Then it was during lunch police say staff members observed two of the students from the previous day follow and harass the original victim. School principals intervened and ordered the two students to stop. The students failed to obey the principals and attempted to push through staff to get at the victim student.
KENNEWICK, WA
Basin City Car Prowler Tied to Multiple Other Crimes

If you live in or around Basin City and have been burglarized, there's a chance this guy did it. Franklin County Deputies nail car prowler, and find a lot of other evidence. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20th, Franklin County Deputies were called to a residence near Basin City. The victim told dispatch her car had been broken into and the suspect appeared to still be close by.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Missing Couple Sought by Grant County Deputies

A mysterious disappearance has Grant County Deputies investigating, and seeking leads. According to the GCSO, the woman pictured in our story, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen around 12:40 AM Sunday morning September 18th. in the Spokane International Airport. The GCSO says her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman (also of Moses Lake) had gone to the airport to pick her up.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
