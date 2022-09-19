ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

By Elsa Buchanan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4225_0i1ewqSp00

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin.

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlrC8_0i1ewqSp00
A Ukrainian tank traverses a submerged bridge over the River Oskil Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvVPL_0i1ewqSp00
This offensive has exposed one of Moscow's key remaining supply routes Credit: Twitter

A video shared a_shtirlitz shows what appeared to be a Ukrainian tank crossing the Oskil a submerged bridge as troops in fatigues watch on the other side of the bank.

Russia's army has been almost totally pushed out of Ukraine's north-eastern Kharkiv region since Ukraine started its latest counter-offensive to regain territory.

"Luhansk region is right next door. De-occupation is not far away," Haidai wrote on Telegram.

This latest development also means Ukraine has exposed one of Moscow's key remaining supply routes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaNbR_0i1ewqSp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHxJx_0i1ewqSp00

On Saturday, there were reports Ukrainian troops had intercepted "logistics" on the key P-66 highway.

This, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, would pave the way for an assault on Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Indeed, the Oskil flows south into the Siversky Donets river, which in turn winds through the Donbas.

The Donbas is Moscow's prized territory and the main focus of the invasion.

The Ukrainian counter-offensive comes as demoralised Russian troops have withdrawn in "panic" from their positions along the River Oskil, according to local newspaper The Kyiv Independent.

Those fleeing have left behind hundreds of vehicles and machinery, and potentially thousands of casualties.

In the city of Izyum in eastern Ukrain's Kharkiv regione, that was recaptured last week, mass graves containing at least 450 bodies have been unearthed.

Many of the exhumated bodies show signs of torture and execution - probable tales of Russia's chaotic retreat.

A Tweet posted by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Sunday showed Putin’s most advanced £4.5million T-90M tank found abandoned after troops withdrew.

"The newest russian [sic] tank T-90M was found in Kharkiv region in perfect condition. We ask its owner(s) to contact the #UAarmy . Please identify yourself by a sign: a white flag," the Ukrainian Armed Forces's account tweeted.

In the south of the country, meanwhile, Ukraine has accused Moscow of shelling the Pivdennoukrayinska nuclear power plant in the Mykolaiv region early this morning.

Rocket attacks have been almost constant in the southern region, where Ukrainian forces are also pushing ahead with another counteroffensive campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLifw_0i1ewqSp00
Map of Ukrainian reclaimed territory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7tIO_0i1ewqSp00
Local residents gather on a square in Izyum, eastern Ukraine after its recapture Credit: AFP

The southern campaign's strategy was to liberate Kherson and cut off Mariupol from the Kremlin's troops in the east.

This strategy both north-east and south of the country has devastated Russian command and control.

"Further Ukrainian advances east along the north bank of the Siverskyi Donets River could make Russian positions around Lyman untenable and open the approaches to Lysychansk and ultimately Severodonetsk," The Institute for the Study of War in Washington, D.C, explained in an article.

The thinktank also shared a more pessimistic scenario for the Russian situation in Lyman.

"The Russian defenders in Lyman still appear to consist in large part of [...] reservists and the remnants of units badly damaged in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensive."

"The Russians do not appear to be directing reinforcements from elsewhere in the theatre to these areas."

The dramatic advancement of the Ukrainian army has led U.S. President Biden to predict Ukraine would win the war.

"They're defeating Russia," Biden said in an interview with CBS.

He added: "Russia’s turning out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they were going to be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QY49n_0i1ewqSp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245iHI_0i1ewqSp00

Russians living just miles from the Ukraine border said they now fear Zelensky's forces will invade amid Putin's repeated setbacks.

Russian troops have lost more territory in a matter of days than they gained in more than six months of the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhFqy_0i1ewqSp00
One of Putin’s most advanced £4.5million T-90M tank was found abandoned Credit: Defence of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wnhC_0i1ewqSp00
Russian troops are reported to have withdrawn from a number of areas following Ukraine's counteroffensive Credit: Defence of Ukraine

Comments / 21

Joe
2d ago

Gotta love it. Go Ukraine. Make Pootin cry for his mama. 😭

Reply
10
Related
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Traps Russian Forces Against Dnipro River

Ukraine troops have allegedly trapped Russian forces against the Dnipro River amid their counteroffensive to take back occupied territory in the south, according to a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on the Eastern European country on February 24, hoping he would see a fast...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Hill

Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’

The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report

Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Serhiy Haidai
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Newsweek

Russia Can't Even Think of Advancing in Ukraine Anymore, Commander Says

Alexander Khodakovsky, a Kremlin-backed commander and former political leader in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, suggested Monday that the Ukrainians' successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv last week has left Russia's troops unable to advance. In a post on his Telegram channel, Khodakovsky, a commander for the pro-Russian...
COMBAT SPORTS
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Russian Troops#The East Bank#Ukrainian#Oskil
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
761K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy