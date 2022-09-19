You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are coming in hot over the next few years. The MCU has tons in store for us, with Marvel Phase 5 due to kick into gear very soon after Marvel Phase 4 comes to a close with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's even two brand new Avengers films on the way. On the other side of the aisle, DC has major tentpoles like Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, and The Flash coming soon – and next up is Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular anti-hero set to shake things up for the DCEU's hierarchy of power.

