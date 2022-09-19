Read full article on original website
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
MedicalXpress
Newly developed endovascular catheter shows unprecedented ability to treat pulmonary artery obstruction
A device known as the BASHIR Endovascular Catheter (THROMBOLEX, Inc.) significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, researchers from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University announced in a Late-Breaking Innovation session at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. The breakthrough is described in detail in a report simultaneously published online in the JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.
healio.com
Routine ultrasound improved femoral access; did not lower bleeding, vascular complications
BOSTON — Ultrasound-guided femoral access improved first attempt success in coronary procedures but did not reduce the occurrence of major bleeding and vascular complications vs. fluoroscopy alone, a speaker reported. The results of the UNIVERSAL trial were presented at TCT 2022 and simultaneously published in JAMA Cardiology. “We know...
MedCity News
Abbott’s HeartMate 3 extends life by 5 years for advanced heart failure patients
When Dr. Robert Kormos, a cardiothoracic surgeon, began his career 30 years ago, he would dream of extending the lives of his patients who were often battling advanced heart failure. Now, as division vice president of medical device company Abbott, that is no longer a dream. Newly released data by...
Virtual Reality Therapy May Serve as Effective Adjunct To Anesthesia For Surgical Procedures
– The results of a clinical trial using software from XRHealth, developer and operator of virtual treatment rooms in the metaverse, published in PLOS ONE demonstrated that virtual reality therapy may serve as an effective adjunct to anesthesia for surgical procedures. The trials were conducted with XRHealth’s immersive virtual reality software.
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
Healthline
Pancreatic Cancer (Tumor) Markers: Uses and Accuracy
Pancreatic cancer is cancer that starts in the pancreas. The pancreas makes enzymes and hormones vital for promoting digestion and regulating blood sugar. Specific biomarkers, called tumor markers, can be found in the blood of people with pancreatic cancer. These markers can not only help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer, but they can also indicate whether a treatment is working.
Large, Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients Finds 30-day AMI Cardiogenic Shock Survival of 81%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Results of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan (n=1,344) show 30-day survival rates of 81% for AMI cardiogenic shock (AMICS) patients. The study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was presented at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference taking place in Boston.
The vagus nerve: Your body's communication superhighway
Get to know the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve in the body.
massdevice.com
Medtronic presents positive data on TAVR, TMVR devices
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced data from multiple trials supporting its transcatheter heart valve replacement devices. Data were presented at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. Results covered the company’s self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) devices and its transapical transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system. Medtronic kicked...
ahajournals.org
Combined Analysis of Two Parallel Randomized Trials of Sirolimus-Coated and Paclitaxel-Coated Balloons in Coronary In-Stent Restenosis Lesions
Paclitaxel-coated balloons (PCBs) are a preferred treatment option for coronary in-stent restenosis. To date, data from randomized trials of alternative drug coatings are lacking. The aim of the randomized Malaysian and German-Swiss randomized trials was to investigate a novel sirolimus-coated balloon (SCB) compared with a PCB in in-stent restenosis. Methods:
healio.com
Semilunar sign on cornea a telltale sign of scleritis
Scleritis is inflammation of the sclera and is predominantly autoimmune. Corneal thinning, astigmatism and peripheral ulcerative keratitis are the common corneal changes following scleritis. Scleritis can be anterior or posterior. Anterior scleritis is classified as diffuse or nodular, depending upon the clinical presentation. In 1976, Watson and colleagues described about...
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Severity of Sleep Apnea and Related Hypoxia Tied to Cancer
(HealthDay News) — Oxygen deprivation resulting from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with cancer, according to a study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022. Andreas Palm, MD, from Uppsala University in Sweden, and colleagues used data from 62,811 patients initiating continuous positive airway pressure therapy...
curetoday.com
Expert Breaks Down What Patients With Kidney Cancer Need to Know About Surgery as a Treatment Option
An expert explains the different types of kidney cancer surgeries, and what patients can expect to experience after the procedure. There are multiple types of kidney cancer surgery nowadays, from traditional open surgery to minimally invasive surgery, which can be done either laparoscopically or robotically. When determining which kind of...
renalandurologynews.com
Self-Cut Mesh Noninferior to Mesh Kits for Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Surgical safety and efficacy outcomes are no worse after pelvic organ prolapse procedures involving self-cut mesh versus commercial pre-cut mesh kits, Chinese investigators report. Investigators randomly assigned 336 women with severe pelvic organ prolapse (mean age 63.3 years) to transvaginal implantation of titanium-coated polypropylene mesh that was self-cut or precut...
ajmc.com
Use of Anticoagulants Has Increased for Patients With Atrial Fibrillation, CKD
A recent study found that patients with chronic kidney disease and atrial fibrillation are increasingly using direct oral anticoagulants. A study published in Open Heart found that use of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) had increased in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and all stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) except for severe and end-stage CKD. Patients with AF were also found to have a gradual decline in renal function.
Global warming may increase risk for heart failure
Climate change could spell trouble for those with heart failure, a new study suggests. When the temperatures soared in France during the summer of 2019, the heat wave appears to have worsened the conditions of heart failure patients, researchers report. "The finding is timely, given the heat waves again this...
