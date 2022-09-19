Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Arcata Police Seek Information on Early Sunday Morning Brawl That Sent Two to the Hospital
Arcata saw a rowdy Saturday night rolling into a wilder Sunday morning this last weekend. According to Lt. Bart Silvers of the Arcata Police Department, about 1:15 a.m., his department received multiple 911 calls to respond to a fight involving a number of subjects in front of the Jam. Silvers...
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Man Arrested on Stolen Vehicle Charges
This is a press release from the Ferndale Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09/21/22 at about 1:18 AM a Ferndale Police Officer saw a blue lnfiniti Sedan that matched the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
krcrtv.com
Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6 p.m.] Felony Stop on 101 Near South End of the Avenue
As of 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol has a box truck pulled over and officers are conducting a felony stop on a box truck on Hwy 101 south of the southern end of the Avenue of the Giants. According to Jonathan Clevenger, public information officer for the CHP’s Garberville...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
lostcoastoutpost.com
EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night
UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred at Deer Creek Apartments on Bayside Rd. . RP STATES HER NEIGHBORS ARE GOING INTO HER ATTIC, RP ALSO ADVISED THEY ARE USING HER VEH TO HAUL DRUGS AROUND. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY. Officer initiated activity at Arcata Marsh, S I St, Arcata. OW A LOOSE GOLDEN RETRIEVER...
kymkemp.com
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka City Council Tables Vote on Contentious Dolbeer/W Street One-Way Realignment
Impassioned residents of Cutten, Eureka and Myrtletown packed into Eureka City Hall on Tuesday evening to weigh in on one question: Should Dolbeer and W streets transition to one-way traffic?. Eureka city staff conducted a one-way traffic experiment, or “couplet demonstration,” on Dolbeer and W streets between Chester and Hemlock...
krcrtv.com
Eureka City Council to vote on Dolbeer and W Streets one-way traffic ordinance tonight
EUREKA, Calif. — At 5 p.m. Tuesday, parents, citizens and other groups gathered at Washington Elementary School to protest an ordinance that would convert Dolbeer and W Streets to one-way roads. Many of those same people then went to Eureka's City Council Chambers, where the council is discussing the...
kymkemp.com
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Miriam Cruz Montanez, 1949-2022
Miriam Cruz Montanez was born September 3, 1949 and passed way due to cancer on September 12, 2022. Miriam resided in Eureka. Miriam (mom) is survived by her three children: Raymond Charles Page (Loren), grandchildren Canyon and Phoenix of Bend, Oregon; Dr. Veronica Renee Wizes (Scott) of Eagle Point, Oregon, grandchild Alexandria Wizes of Charleston, South Carolina; Ricardo William Page, grandchildren Timulin and Anujin, of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
kymkemp.com
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Security National Announces Plans for a Community Housing Project Near Indianola Cutoff
We’ve been hearing whispers about this potential development for months, with local residents getting phone calls from an unidentified polling firm asking questions about a housing development project near the Indianola Cutoff between Eureka and Arcata. Well, now we know a bit more. Security National Properties, one of numerous...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Woman Arrested Last Night After Allegedly Attempting to Start Fires on Highway 299, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Prescribed Burns Planned For Bald Hills This Fall
Redwood National and State Parks plans to conduct a series of prescribed burns this fall in the prairies and oak woodlands of the Bald Hills east of Orick, California. The prescribed fire season in the parks begins in late September or early October as weather conditions permit. This year fire...
