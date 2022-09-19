ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell Man Arrested on Stolen Vehicle Charges

This is a press release from the Ferndale Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09/21/22 at about 1:18 AM a Ferndale Police Officer saw a blue lnfiniti Sedan that matched the...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 6 p.m.] Felony Stop on 101 Near South End of the Avenue

As of 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol has a box truck pulled over and officers are conducting a felony stop on a box truck on Hwy 101 south of the southern end of the Avenue of the Giants. According to Jonathan Clevenger, public information officer for the CHP’s Garberville...
GARBERVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek

Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night

UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE

Occurred at Deer Creek Apartments on Bayside Rd. . RP STATES HER NEIGHBORS ARE GOING INTO HER ATTIC, RP ALSO ADVISED THEY ARE USING HER VEH TO HAUL DRUGS AROUND. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY. Officer initiated activity at Arcata Marsh, S I St, Arcata. OW A LOOSE GOLDEN RETRIEVER...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka City Council Tables Vote on Contentious Dolbeer/W Street One-Way Realignment

Impassioned residents of Cutten, Eureka and Myrtletown packed into Eureka City Hall on Tuesday evening to weigh in on one question: Should Dolbeer and W streets transition to one-way traffic?. Eureka city staff conducted a one-way traffic experiment, or “couplet demonstration,” on Dolbeer and W streets between Chester and Hemlock...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area

My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
HAYFORK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Miriam Cruz Montanez, 1949-2022

Miriam Cruz Montanez was born September 3, 1949 and passed way due to cancer on September 12, 2022. Miriam resided in Eureka. Miriam (mom) is survived by her three children: Raymond Charles Page (Loren), grandchildren Canyon and Phoenix of Bend, Oregon; Dr. Veronica Renee Wizes (Scott) of Eagle Point, Oregon, grandchild Alexandria Wizes of Charleston, South Carolina; Ricardo William Page, grandchildren Timulin and Anujin, of Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Prescribed Burns Planned For Bald Hills This Fall

Redwood National and State Parks plans to conduct a series of prescribed burns this fall in the prairies and oak woodlands of the Bald Hills east of Orick, California. The prescribed fire season in the parks begins in late September or early October as weather conditions permit. This year fire...
ORICK, CA

