With a strong leisure-focused pipeline in Latin America and the Caribbean, Hyatt is expected to add more than 20 new hotels through 2024. Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announced today strategic brand growth in the Latin America and Caribbean region with a strong development pipeline of more than 20 planned luxury and lifestyle hotels and resort openings through 2024, including the expansion of Hyatt brands into new markets.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO