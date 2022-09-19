BOSTON - A new Orange Line train was pulled out of service Tuesday night, just one day after the entire line reopened after a 30-day shutdown."I just wasn't surprised. I don't think anybody on that train was surprised," T rider Lisa McColgan from Malden said.At Downtown Crossing during the evening commute Tuesday, the doors to a brand-new train were stuck open. "The doors would open and then close and then open and then close," McColgan said. Everyone on board the train was told to get off and get on the next train. "It was actually really hot...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO