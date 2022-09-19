ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Line riders frustrated by delays days after shutdown ended

BOSTON - Talk to those who rely on the MBTA, and you get the sense that its impacts are personal. Three days into the new Orange Line rollout and riders' patience is growing thin. "A lot of people rely on it. Just the Orange Line itself services thousands of people a day," said Jermaine Rogers of Dorchester. On Tuesday night - an issue with a new car's doors caused massive delays. On Wednesday morning, one rider said a door was open for two stops before the MBTA noticed and forced it shut.The MBTA's vehicle maintenance team closely examined the door...
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
CBS Boston

New Orange Line train pulled out of service, one day after shutdown ended

BOSTON - A new Orange Line train was pulled out of service Tuesday night, just one day after the entire line reopened after a 30-day shutdown."I just wasn't surprised. I don't think anybody on that train was surprised," T rider Lisa McColgan from Malden said.At Downtown Crossing during the evening commute Tuesday, the doors to a brand-new train were stuck open. "The doors would open and then close and then open and then close," McColgan said. Everyone on board the train was told to get off and get on the next train. "It was actually really hot...
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Here's why Orange Line should be better and faster

BOSTON -- Imagine stepping inside the deep, dark, and dirty tunnels of the Orange Line. It's Boston's ultimate fixer-upper.  After a month-long shutdown on the Orange Line, riders were back on trains Monday. So WBZ-TV is wondering, how is the Orange Line better as it reopens? What differences will riders notice right away? The MBTA said it has completed dozens of projects, replaced 14,000 feet of rail, added 400 rail fasteners, and installed track signal upgrades. "Seven-hundred-twenty straight hours to work on 11 miles of tracks," MBTA Project Manager Desiree Patrice told WBZ-TV's David Wade during a rare tour of the...
universalhub.com

Roslindale land that has long been on ice for sale; you'll need some cold hard cash, though

An auction in November could mean a new owner for the shuttered Ice Box, 3890 Washington St., where generations of Bostonians went when they needed a lot of ice. Falcucci Properties bought the roughly half-acre property, which also includes a single-family house, for $2.4 million in 2018. It promptly shut the ice and bottled-water business, then tried to sell the buildings and land for $6 million in 2019. A seller signed a purchase-and-sale agreement, but the deal fell through. Now Falcucci has hired JJ Manning Auctioneers to auction off the land on Nov. 16.
traveltasteandtour.com

North of Boston, MA

Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
Boston 25 News WFXT

City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban

LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
whdh.com

COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
bostonrealestatetimes.com

BXP Purchases Biogen Headquarters in Cambridge for Approximately $592 Million

BOSTON–BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced that it completed the acquisition of 125 Broadway, a six-story, 271,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property. BXP purchased the property from Biogen for a gross purchase price of approximately $592.0 million. Biogen...
