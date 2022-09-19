Read full article on original website
Orange Line riders frustrated by delays days after shutdown ended
BOSTON - Talk to those who rely on the MBTA, and you get the sense that its impacts are personal. Three days into the new Orange Line rollout and riders' patience is growing thin. "A lot of people rely on it. Just the Orange Line itself services thousands of people a day," said Jermaine Rogers of Dorchester. On Tuesday night - an issue with a new car's doors caused massive delays. On Wednesday morning, one rider said a door was open for two stops before the MBTA noticed and forced it shut.The MBTA's vehicle maintenance team closely examined the door...
Boston's Mayor Wu announces investment in trees for cooling, flood reduction and beauty
Boston will more than triple the number of city employees focused on trees, from 5 to 16 people, and create a new forestry office in an effort to expand tree coverage in the city. An urban forestry report out today says 27% of the city is covered by trees, on average. But the canopy varies from just 7% in East Boston to 43% in Jamaica Plain.
Protesters plan to block Boston traffic during Wednesday morning commute
BOSTON – WBZ-TV has learned about a protest that could impact your Wednesday morning commute.An environmental group claims it plans to block five major traffic routes around the greater Boston area. The group did not say which spots it plans to block.No further information is currently available.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
New Orange Line train pulled out of service, one day after shutdown ended
BOSTON - A new Orange Line train was pulled out of service Tuesday night, just one day after the entire line reopened after a 30-day shutdown."I just wasn't surprised. I don't think anybody on that train was surprised," T rider Lisa McColgan from Malden said.At Downtown Crossing during the evening commute Tuesday, the doors to a brand-new train were stuck open. "The doors would open and then close and then open and then close," McColgan said. Everyone on board the train was told to get off and get on the next train. "It was actually really hot...
Question Everything: Here's why Orange Line should be better and faster
BOSTON -- Imagine stepping inside the deep, dark, and dirty tunnels of the Orange Line. It's Boston's ultimate fixer-upper. After a month-long shutdown on the Orange Line, riders were back on trains Monday. So WBZ-TV is wondering, how is the Orange Line better as it reopens? What differences will riders notice right away? The MBTA said it has completed dozens of projects, replaced 14,000 feet of rail, added 400 rail fasteners, and installed track signal upgrades. "Seven-hundred-twenty straight hours to work on 11 miles of tracks," MBTA Project Manager Desiree Patrice told WBZ-TV's David Wade during a rare tour of the...
Wu announces permanent street changes in Boston following Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announces that several street changes made to mitigate impacts from the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent following the reopening of the subway line. When the Orange Line closed to the public in August for repairs and upgrades,...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
Roslindale land that has long been on ice for sale; you'll need some cold hard cash, though
An auction in November could mean a new owner for the shuttered Ice Box, 3890 Washington St., where generations of Bostonians went when they needed a lot of ice. Falcucci Properties bought the roughly half-acre property, which also includes a single-family house, for $2.4 million in 2018. It promptly shut the ice and bottled-water business, then tried to sell the buildings and land for $6 million in 2019. A seller signed a purchase-and-sale agreement, but the deal fell through. Now Falcucci has hired JJ Manning Auctioneers to auction off the land on Nov. 16.
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
Temperatures in Mass. in the 70s Wednesday, but thunderstorms loom on the horizon
By the afternoon, Wednesday may almost feel like a cool summer day in Massachusetts. Temperatures could reach the mid-70s from the coast to the Berkshires, and clearing clouds will gradually reveal sunshine throughout the day. But nothing lasts forever. On Thursday, the Autumnal Equinox brings both the official arrival of...
City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban
LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
Tourist saved by Boston doctors after rare infection linked to raw oysters
BOSTON — A vacation in Boston turned into a medical emergency after a plate of raw oysters left a tourist fighting for his life. Now, that man is sharing his story in an exclusive interview with WCVB. Chris Thurman and his wife Amanda Thurman were enjoying their family trip...
This is how much your heating bill is expected to increase this winter
BOSTON — Nick Wlodychak said it cost him a whopping $450 a month to heat his one-bedroom apartment in Jamaica Plain with electricity last winter. “Yeah it was outrageous,” Wlodychak said. “But what else are you going to do? Just freeze?”. Unfortunately, prices are expected to get...
COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
'It was bad': Flight from Puerto Rico arrives at Boston's Logan Airport following Hurricane Fiona
BOSTON — People who arrived in Boston from Puerto Rico are worried about what they left behind as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. A flight from Puerto Rico landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday and many on board saw roads and bridges get washed away by the storm.
BXP Purchases Biogen Headquarters in Cambridge for Approximately $592 Million
BOSTON–BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced that it completed the acquisition of 125 Broadway, a six-story, 271,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property. BXP purchased the property from Biogen for a gross purchase price of approximately $592.0 million. Biogen...
