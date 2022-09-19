ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Awesome 92.3

Oak Wilt Problem Discussed by Sedalia Council

Monday night's City Council meeting began with a presentation by Chris Rippey concerning Oak Wilt disease within the City of Sedalia. Rippey is a certified arborist who moved to Sedalia in April. He is a former arborist for the City of Seattle with 25 years of experience. Rippey tested several...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building

This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

United Way Car Show Attracts 52 Entries

The third United Way of Pettis County Car Show was held Saturday at Gardner-Denver, 305 North State Fair Boulevard. A total of 52 entries were in the show, according to Executive Director Samantha Gilpin. Boy Scout Troop 54 presented the colors at opening ceremony, while Stephanie Roberson sang the National...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District

Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees

Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
WINDSOR, MO
Awesome 92.3

UCM Approved For $300,000 In Grant Funds For Nursing Education

Governor Mike Parson today announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For September 20, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of September 15th, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a report of a hit and run accident. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated another vehicle backed into her vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information. Officers were able to identify the other vehicle. Shaun C. Webb, 52, of Sedalia, was arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)

Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
CLINTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?

When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 20, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle stop at West Third Street and South Beacon Avenue because the vehicle had expired license plates. The driver, identified as Terez Dominique Lewis, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested, booked and released for Driving While Suspended (Repeat Offender) and Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

