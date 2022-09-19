Read full article on original website
Clinton School District Transportation Changes
Parents, please see the following changes to transportation for this afternoon, 9/21. This should not impact arrival times by more than 10 minutes.
Subject Check At Happy Acres Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man
On Sunday, Pettis County Sgt. Apel was dispatched to the well-being check on an individual reported to be passed out at Happy Acres, 22527 Hwy 6. A short time later his vehicle was reported to be traveling south on 65 and was ultimately stopped near 65 and Eagleview Drive. Contact...
Oak Wilt Problem Discussed by Sedalia Council
Monday night's City Council meeting began with a presentation by Chris Rippey concerning Oak Wilt disease within the City of Sedalia. Rippey is a certified arborist who moved to Sedalia in April. He is a former arborist for the City of Seattle with 25 years of experience. Rippey tested several...
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
United Way Car Show Attracts 52 Entries
The third United Way of Pettis County Car Show was held Saturday at Gardner-Denver, 305 North State Fair Boulevard. A total of 52 entries were in the show, according to Executive Director Samantha Gilpin. Boy Scout Troop 54 presented the colors at opening ceremony, while Stephanie Roberson sang the National...
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
CONSTRUCTION BEGINS FOR A NEW JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT STATION
Construction recently began on a new Johnson County Fire Protection District Station 4 building near Knob Noster. The building, located at 85 NE D Highway, is replacing the current structure located approximately 2,500 feet to the west which was built in 1990. The current Station 4 building is 1,600 square...
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees
Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
UCM Approved For $300,000 In Grant Funds For Nursing Education
Governor Mike Parson today announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as...
Belton substitute teacher fired, accused of inappropriately texting student
Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 20, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of September 15th, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a report of a hit and run accident. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated another vehicle backed into her vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information. Officers were able to identify the other vehicle. Shaun C. Webb, 52, of Sedalia, was arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)
Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
Driver hurt after rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is out of the hospital following a rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 26000 block of Highway B around 12:30 a.m. Troopers said the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Daniel K....
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 20, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle stop at West Third Street and South Beacon Avenue because the vehicle had expired license plates. The driver, identified as Terez Dominique Lewis, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested, booked and released for Driving While Suspended (Repeat Offender) and Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle.
