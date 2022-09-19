ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Patriots' locker room following wild victory over Steelers

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots were rightfully in a celebratory mood after eking out a 17-14 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

After suffering through an entire week of being slammed by critics, the team responded in a big way by going into Acrisure Stadium and knocking off a longtime out-of-division rival.

And to top it all off, it happened in Robert Kraft’s 500th game as the owner of the Patriots.

The players and coach Bill Belichick congratulated Kraft after the game by presenting him with the game ball. Here’s to hoping it’s the first of many game balls to come for the Patriots this season.

The Patriots will try to ride this newfound momentum into their first home game of the season in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. And then it’ll be back off on the road to take on the Green Bay Packers.

After those two games, the schedule sort of opens up for the Patriots with an opportunity to make a real run against the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, twice.

