Health Care — Biden declares pandemic over, sparking outcry
Turns out it really might be “A Bug’s Life.” Scientists calculated the number of ants on Earth, and the result is “unimaginable.”. In health news, President Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic “is over,” a comment that comes as hundreds of people are still dying daily from the virus.
White House seeks to put a spotlight on mental health
WASHINGTON — "U.S. mental health is poor and getting worse," the headline said, noting the rising prevalence of depression and other psychiatric disorders among Americans. Though the assertion would ring resoundingly true today, it comes from an early 2019 report compiled by the American Heart Association and a consortium of corporate leaders.
National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2022 [VIDEO]
Sunday, August 28, marks National HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2022. Held the last Sunday of each August, the event invites people of all faiths to address HIV and AIDS in their communities and to create safe spaces to address the epidemic. The awareness day was launched by RAHMA (Reaching All HIV+...
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Years into a nationwide overdose epidemic, many with opioid addiction still aren't getting treatment medication
Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren't getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found. And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it's difficult to estimate the true scope...
Nearly one tenth of the US population reports having depression
Increases in depression without commensurate increases in treatment are widespread, reports a study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York. In 2020, past 12‒month depression was prevalent among nearly 1 in 10 Americans and almost 1 in 5 adolescents and young adults. The findings will be published online in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
Biden: 'Pandemic Is Over'; Chrissy Teigen's Abortion; Monoclonal for Meth Addiction?
Note that some links may require subscriptions. President Biden declared that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over" during an interview with "60 Minutes." (NPR) Yet hundreds are still dying from the virus every day. (Los Angeles Times) As of Monday at 8:00 a.m. EDT, the unofficial COVID toll in the U.S....
Opioid Use Disorder
Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
Drug overdose death rates highest among American Indian people and middle-age Black men, study shows
Drug overdose deaths in the United States increased sharply throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching record levels in 2021. But the burden on different racial and ethnic groups has changed, according to a study by federal researchers published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open.
Most pregnancy-related deaths in US are avoidable: CDC – US News News – Report by AFR
Four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the United States could be avoided, a new report by the nation’s top public health agency says, as mothers in the country face a comparatively high mortality rate, especially among Black women. The study analyzed the cases of around 1,000 women who...
US Gov’t panel wants ‘mental health screenings’ for all adults in America
A U.S. public health task force is now recommending that everyone over the age of 18 should undergo mental health screenings for depression and those between 19 and 64-years-old should be screened for anxiety disorders, even if they’re showing no symptoms of these mental health disorders. On Monday, the...
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression, study says
Researchers found that more than 9 percent of Americans 12 and older experienced a major depressive episode in 2020. Depression, which is the most common mental disorder in the nation, was most prevalent among young adults ages 18 to 25 at more than 17 percent. Less than 17 percent of...
What's The Difference Between A Drug Tolerance And Addiction?
While the terms "drug addiction" and "drug tolerance" are sometimes used interchangeably, there are key differences. Learn what they are and what they mean.
Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Spironolactone, a widely used diuretic that treats heart problems and high blood pressure, may be an effective therapy for alcohol use disorder, new research suggests. If further research builds evidence for this new approach, it would help treat a chronic illness that affects millions of people...
What We’re Reading: Public Health Emergency in Puerto Rico; Depression Rates and Anxiety Screening; Cancer Death Rates Decrease
HHS declared a public health emergency in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona; nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffered from depression in 2020, and a task force recommended doctors screen all adults aged younger than 65 for anxiety; advances in cancer research have led to reduced cancer death rates. Public...
STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.
STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
Diabetes and HIV May Increase Risk of Hypertension in People with Hemophilia
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Findings suggest that screening people with hemophilia for diabetes and hypertension might have benefits. A study published in the journal Haemophilia in July 2022 found that diabetes and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection increase the risk of hypertension in men with hemophilia. This is of concern in the hemophilia population because both diabetes and hypertension are associated with an increased risk of intracranial bleeding (brain bleeding). Those with hemophilia already have a higher risk of intracranial bleeding, which can be life-threatening even in people without hemophilia.
Heart medication shows potential as treatment for alcohol use disorder
A medication for heart problems and high blood pressure may also be effective for treating alcohol use disorder, according to a new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health and their colleagues. The study presents converging evidence from experiments in mice and rats, as well as a cohort study in humans, suggesting that the medication, spironolactone, may play a role in reducing alcohol drinking. The research was led by scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), both parts NIH, and Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut. A report of the new findings is published in Molecular Psychiatry.
Elon Musk Reacts To Study Which Finds Young Children Visiting Transgender Hormone Clinic
Excerpts of a research paper on providing hormonal treatment to young children was shared by the “American Accountability Foundation,” and it left Elon Musk pensive. The research paper presented as part of the Medical University of South Carolina’s annual research day 2021 showed that the average age of the first visit to the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at MSUC was 13.6 years, with ages ranging from four to 18 years old. The paper noted that the clinic's endocrine gender-affirming therapy to transgender youth had been linked to improved mental health outcomes.
