POTUS

102.5 The Bone

White House seeks to put a spotlight on mental health

WASHINGTON — "U.S. mental health is poor and getting worse," the headline said, noting the rising prevalence of depression and other psychiatric disorders among Americans. Though the assertion would ring resoundingly true today, it comes from an early 2019 report compiled by the American Heart Association and a consortium of corporate leaders.
POTUS
POZ

National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2022 [VIDEO]

Sunday, August 28, marks National HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2022. Held the last Sunday of each August, the event invites people of all faiths to address HIV and AIDS in their communities and to create safe spaces to address the epidemic. The awareness day was launched by RAHMA (Reaching All HIV+...
WASHINGTON, DC
pewtrusts.org

Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?

Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Nearly one tenth of the US population reports having depression

Increases in depression without commensurate increases in treatment are widespread, reports a study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York. In 2020, past 12‒month depression was prevalent among nearly 1 in 10 Americans and almost 1 in 5 adolescents and young adults. The findings will be published online in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
cdc.gov

Opioid Use Disorder

Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
HEALTH
msn.com

Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Spironolactone, a widely used diuretic that treats heart problems and high blood pressure, may be an effective therapy for alcohol use disorder, new research suggests. If further research builds evidence for this new approach, it would help treat a chronic illness that affects millions of people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
InsideHook

STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.

STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Managed Healthcare Executive

Diabetes and HIV May Increase Risk of Hypertension in People with Hemophilia

Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Findings suggest that screening people with hemophilia for diabetes and hypertension might have benefits. A study published in the journal Haemophilia in July 2022 found that diabetes and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection increase the risk of hypertension in men with hemophilia. This is of concern in the hemophilia population because both diabetes and hypertension are associated with an increased risk of intracranial bleeding (brain bleeding). Those with hemophilia already have a higher risk of intracranial bleeding, which can be life-threatening even in people without hemophilia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Heart medication shows potential as treatment for alcohol use disorder

A medication for heart problems and high blood pressure may also be effective for treating alcohol use disorder, according to a new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health and their colleagues. The study presents converging evidence from experiments in mice and rats, as well as a cohort study in humans, suggesting that the medication, spironolactone, may play a role in reducing alcohol drinking. The research was led by scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), both parts NIH, and Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut. A report of the new findings is published in Molecular Psychiatry.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Study Which Finds Young Children Visiting Transgender Hormone Clinic

Excerpts of a research paper on providing hormonal treatment to young children was shared by the “American Accountability Foundation,” and it left Elon Musk pensive. The research paper presented as part of the Medical University of South Carolina’s annual research day 2021 showed that the average age of the first visit to the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at MSUC was 13.6 years, with ages ranging from four to 18 years old. The paper noted that the clinic's endocrine gender-affirming therapy to transgender youth had been linked to improved mental health outcomes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

