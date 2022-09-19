ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MN

96.7 The River

The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
ANOKA, MN
96.7 The River

Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

The Apple Harvest Is Underway

COLLEGEVILLE -- The apple harvest has begun in Central Minnesota. Collegeville Orchards owner Todd Beumer says the spring was late, but it worked out for the best. We'll have plenty of apples this year. The size on some of them is a little bit smaller, at least for us, just because we got started so late. We're normally in full bloom on May 12. This year, thank goodness, we weren't because we had that large hail event on May 12. We had no blossoms on the trees at all on May 12, which we got lucky about that way. But we still had blossoms on the trees on June 10, which we have never had before.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
96.7 The River

Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale

The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
ANNANDALE, MN
96.7 The River

Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
WATERTOWN, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place

MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

How Did These Minnesota Drivers Survive This High-Speed Crash?

Here's a case of what appears to be an inattentive driver in an SUV running a red light at a high-speed intersection in Ramsey, Minnesota. The SUV was t-boned by a driver in a smaller sedan that was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The top-heavy SUV was flipped onto its roof after rolling and spinning.
RAMSEY, MN
96.7 The River

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County

MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway

Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
ARLINGTON, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

