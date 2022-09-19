Read full article on original website
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
wiproud.com
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
The Apple Harvest Is Underway
COLLEGEVILLE -- The apple harvest has begun in Central Minnesota. Collegeville Orchards owner Todd Beumer says the spring was late, but it worked out for the best. We'll have plenty of apples this year. The size on some of them is a little bit smaller, at least for us, just because we got started so late. We're normally in full bloom on May 12. This year, thank goodness, we weren't because we had that large hail event on May 12. We had no blossoms on the trees at all on May 12, which we got lucky about that way. But we still had blossoms on the trees on June 10, which we have never had before.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale
The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?
Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
Waite Park Fire Department Holding Open House Event
The Waite Park Fire Department will host an Open House on Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. These events are always popular for the whole family, with food and refreshments on hand and activities for kids. The Waite Park event is set to feature free hot dogs...
Do You Remember The Minneapolis Bands “CROW” and “The Trashmen”?
When I was a young punk teenager, I used to go see a band from Minneapolis called South 40 at the Fargo Coliseum. I always looked forward to seeing these guys. They were a great band. This band formed in 1967 and played until 1972. the band was made up of singer David Wagner, guitarist Dick Wiegand, bassist Larry Wiegand and drummer Harry Nehls.
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place
MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
How Did These Minnesota Drivers Survive This High-Speed Crash?
Here's a case of what appears to be an inattentive driver in an SUV running a red light at a high-speed intersection in Ramsey, Minnesota. The SUV was t-boned by a driver in a smaller sedan that was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The top-heavy SUV was flipped onto its roof after rolling and spinning.
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County
MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
Expanded food stamp program may have short shelf life as hunger increases in Minnesota
WASHINGTON – For Mary Davis, a single parent who lives in Minnetonka, the food stamp program has protected her and her 12-year-old son Maurion from hunger. She receives $460 a month in benefits. With inflationary food prices, Davis said “at the grocery store, I pick everything that looks cheap and stay away from healthy food because it costs more.”
