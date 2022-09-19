Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
King Charles Plans to Cut Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice as Official Stand-Ins
Looks like King Charles is about to make some serious changes when it comes to the royal family. The Telegraph reports that Charles wants to change a law regarding who can serve as an official stand-in should be be "indisposed." Quick background before we get into it: Under the 1937...
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey
Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Sophie, Countess of Wessex comforts Prince George following Queen’s funeral service
Sophie, Countess of Wessex had a sweet exchange with Prince George when she put her arm around the young royal following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey. On Monday 19 September, world leaders and members of the British royal family gathered in Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate Middleton steps up to host world leaders with King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla
STATELY Kate turned skilful diplomat yesterday — charming world leaders at Buckingham Palace. The Princess of Wales put in a faultless performance alongside husband William as the couple helped welcome dignitaries attending the Queen’s funeral tomorrow. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla put on the lunch and reception...
Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte take prominent role at Queen’s funeral
George, second in line to the throne, and his sister, were youngest mourners at Westminster Abbey service
Funeral Guest Says Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Is 'The Glue' Keeping Royal Family 'Strong'
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is staying strong for her family. A guest who attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday exclusively tells PEOPLE that the royal, 57, had remarkable resolve at the emotional service for her mother-in-law and has been a rock for her relatives as they mourn the Queen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
The new Princess of Wales "has learned by observing" the late monarch, the Queen's biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE Kate Middleton is joining the royal family in saying goodbye to their matriarch. The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, joining other royals and world leaders for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. She was also joined by her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Prince Harry took part in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before her state funeral began on Monday morning, walking together beside...
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Say Windsor Castle is Different Without Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
Meghan and Prince Harry sit behind King Charles and Camilla as they mourn the Queen at emotional funeral
MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry today sat behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the Queen's emotional funeral. A sombre Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen supporting the royals during the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Any differences Harry and his family may have were put aside as...
Popculture
Prince William Inherits $1 Billion Asset
In the wake of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William is set to inherit a Royal asset worth $1 billion. According to ET, William will inherit the private Duchy of Cornwall estate from the newly christened King Charles III, his father. The property was built in 1337 by King Edward III, and — per financial accounts from the past year — has an estimated value of roughly £1 billion ($1.2 billion). ET also noted that The Duchy of Cornwall encircles a vast property that includes roughly 140,000 acres in southwest England.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's funeral: This is the only person to walk in both Elizabeth II and her father's processions
Prince Edward – the Duke of Kent – is the only person to have walked in the funeral procession of two of the last monarchs of England. The 86-year-old Duke of Kent is allegedly described as a 'whisper-close' confidant of late Queen Elizabeth II in the past. He previously celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June and stood by her side as she took the official salute for Trooping the Colour, confirms People Magazine.
Meghan Markle Rides With Sophie, Countess of Wessex During Procession for Queen Elizabeth II: Photos
A somber pair. Meghan Markle rode with Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the ceremonial procession for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, September 14. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, and the Countess of Wessex, 57, shared a car as the queen’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for several days until her funeral on Monday, September 19.
Prince Harry lands in Scotland hours after announcement of Queen’s death
The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Balmoral castle two hours after the announcement of the Queen’s death.He was spotted being driven in a convoy of cars heading through the castle gates. His arrival follows that of his brother the Duke of Cambridge, who drove his uncles the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as the Countess of Wessex, to the royal residency earlier today.Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Her Majesty, Britain’s longest-serving monarch at 6.30pm this evening. Harry arrived in Aberdeen by himself, and was spotted leaving Aberdeen airport wearing a black suit...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here’s why Prince George wore a navy-blue suit to the Queen’s funeral
When we think of going to a funeral, we think of the colour black. And while that may be one way to think about things, there are definitely more colours that go with a solemn event that is a funeral. Prince George of Wales, second in line to the throne...
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Sit With Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were among the royal family members in London at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. They entered alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi before taking their seats in the second row. Eugenie, 32, and Brooksbank, 36, sat behind her cousin Prince […]
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie mourn Queen Elizabeth II in touching tribute
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie called Queen Elizabeth II their “guide” and “matriarch” in a touching tribute to their late grandmother on Saturday. “We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all,” the daughters of disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, wrote in a lengthy statement alongside a photo of themselves as children with their grandma.
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen’s funeral: Things Royal Family did to make it more personal
Queen Elizabeth II was heavily involved in planning her funeral and made many big decisions by herself. However, on top of the decisions made by her, the Royal Family members added personal touches to the funeral to make it a celebration of the Queen as a person and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Comments / 0