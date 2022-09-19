The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Balmoral castle two hours after the announcement of the Queen’s death.He was spotted being driven in a convoy of cars heading through the castle gates. His arrival follows that of his brother the Duke of Cambridge, who drove his uncles the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as the Countess of Wessex, to the royal residency earlier today.Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Her Majesty, Britain’s longest-serving monarch at 6.30pm this evening. Harry arrived in Aberdeen by himself, and was spotted leaving Aberdeen airport wearing a black suit...

