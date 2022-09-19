Read full article on original website
Winners named in open regional art show
BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center opened Art at the Crossroads, the 24th annual open regional art show, on Friday, Sept. 2. The show is on display through Oct. 1. It is sponsored by Ash Grove, Northwest Pastel Society and Quail Crossing Studio and Gallery. Works were judged...
Festivals offer an excuse to have fun
During a recent conversation with Go! Magazine Editor Lisa Britton, she asked what the Umatilla County Potato Show was. I said, you know, like every other festival, except some aspect centers around potatoes. And, really, what are festivals? An excuse to get together, enjoy music and activities — focused around...
Heritage Dinner fundraiser celebrates American women
PENDLETON — This year’s annual Heritage Dinner will be a night of charity and celebration of women, sponsored by the Umatilla County Historical Society. Taking place on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m., the Heritage Dinner will be held at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Tickets — $60 for members, $65 for nonmembers — are available at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave.
Quick Takes: Sept. 22, 2022
LA GRANDE — Tap That Growlers is sponsoring the Union County Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 24, noon-9 p.m. at the Union County fairgrounds. The event features food, games, music and beverages. There will be activities for kids, and a cornhole tournament. Live music will be provided by Billy Stoops, The Wasteland Kings and Ripple Effect.
Runaway Bull Busts Though Fence And Launches Poor Soul Into The Air At Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton Round-Up Week is in full swing where rodeo fans have gathered in Pendleton, Oregon, to see some of the sport’s finest competitors. This year’s 112th Round-Up features bull riding, saddled and bareback bronc riding, mutton bustin’, fine shopping, and more. And it wouldn’t be rodeoing without...
I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits Available for the Pendleton & More
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area...
ODFW to build new office near Southgate
PENDLETON – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres of land on Southwest 37th Street to build a new John Day Watershed District Office. The land is currently owned by Gale Marshall and is appraised at more than $1 million. He is selling it to ODFW for $550,000, stating in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.
E. Oregon illegal hunting guides forfeit mules, other gear after multi-state investigation, guilty pleas
ENTERPRISE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules and gear, among other penalties, following a multi-state investigation, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday. The case activated a new Turn In Poachers (TIP) reward program, directed by the...
Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
