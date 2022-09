LA GRANDE — Tap That Growlers is sponsoring the Union County Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 24, noon-9 p.m. at the Union County fairgrounds. The event features food, games, music and beverages. There will be activities for kids, and a cornhole tournament. Live music will be provided by Billy Stoops, The Wasteland Kings and Ripple Effect.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO