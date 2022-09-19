Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
EMU Volleyball Prepares to Host Toledo in Home-Opener
YPSILANTI, MICH. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team opens Mid-American Conference play in its home-opener against, the University of Toledo, Thursday, Sept. 22 inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center with the first serve beginning at 6 p.m. The Eagles will face the Rockets again the following day with a 6 p.m. serve.
emueagles.com
EMU Set to Open the MAC Slate Versus Buffalo Saturday, Sept. 24
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – One week after recording its fourth 'Power Five' victory, over Arizona State University, the Eastern Michigan University football team returns home to begin Mid-American Conference play when the Eagles battle the University at Buffalo Saturday, Sept. 24, at Rynearson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. inside "The Factory."
emueagles.com
EMU Football is Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week
DALLAS, Texas (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University jumped ahead with a fast start and ran past Arizona State University, 30-21, in Tempe, Ariz., with running back Samson Evans gaining 258 yards in an historic night. For handing Arizona State its first home non-conference loss since 2017 and becoming the first Mid-American Conference team to beat a Pac-12 Conference team in the regular season, the Eagles (2-1) earned the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week honor for games of the weekend of Sept. 17, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.
Eastern Michigan Sets Record With Stunning Win Over Arizona State
EMU set Mid-American Conference history Saturday night, which was not good news for the opposing coach. EMU Became The First MAC School To Defeat A Pac-12 Opponent. The Eagles stunned the Sun Devils on the road in Tempe, AZ Saturday, becoming the first state school from Michigan to win against the Pac-12.
emueagles.com
Day One In the Books at the Cardinal Classic
YORKTOWN, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University women's golf team tied for sixth place among 12 teams during the first two rounds of the Cardinal Classic hosted by Ball State University Monday, Sept. 19, posting a second-round 291 to tie with Purdue Fort Wayne after shooting 305 in the morning round.
emueagles.com
Deardorff Tied For Sixth at River Run Collegiate
DAVIDSON, N.C. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University junior Patrick Deardorff (Clarkston, Mich.-Clarkston) fired a career-best 70 in the opening round of the River Run Collegiate, Sept. 19. He followed it up with a 74 in the afternoon for an eve-par 144 in a tie for sixth. The Clarkston, native is seven shots off the pace set by Howard University's Gregory Odom Jr., who managed a 137 (70-67) on the par 71, 7,317-yard River Run Country Club course.
emueagles.com
Kellett and Somerville Finish Strong at River Run
DAVIDSON, N.C. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University senior Cam Kellett (London, Ontario-Saint Thomas Aquinas-Nevada) recorded his third career top-25 finish Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the River Run Collegiate. The London, Ontario, native closed with a 74 to finish the event with a 220 (75-71-74). The two-day mark is tied for the fourth lowest 54-hole tally of his career.
tigerdroppings.com
Report Says Sabotage Within Arizona State's Athletic Department To Get Herm Edwards Fired
The Herm Edwards-era is over at Arizona State. Now there are claims that there was allegedly sabotage within the Sun Devils' Athletic Department because some wanted Herm fired... quote:. But as it turned out, the smallest Power 5 school in the country had played with one arm tied behind its...
emueagles.com
EMU Marching Band Plans to Amplify Community Voices With This Weekend's Halftime Show
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMICH.edu) – On Saturday, Sept. 24, the EMU Marching Band will collaborate with the EMU Gospel Choir, the EMU Choir, the Wayne State University Choir, and local vocalists to present a gospel music halftime show. The show, entitled "Take Me To Church," will take place at Rynearson Stadium during halftime of the EMU Eagles versus Buffalo Bulls football game.
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in Town
Barstool Sports is opening a restaurant in town.Helena Lopes/Unsplash. When it comes to sports media, the first brands that pop into the minds of most sports fans likely include ESPN and Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, and more recently The Athletic. While these are all major hitters in the world of sports, these are all more traditional outlets, focusing on either television or print for their outreach methods. And yet, one of the most influential sports brands is not a television channel or a magazine. In fact, one of the largest sports brands in the United States is best known for trolling opposing fan bases, and pizza reviews, and is now opening its very own sports bar right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
East Valley Tribune
Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods
Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: The Plant Stand of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Plant Stand of Arizona in Phoenix is an 18-acre facility and is a true destination for landscape designers, architects, gardeners, and plant lovers in general!. At its core, The Plant Stand of Arizona is a local, family owned and operated business. From humble beginnings at...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America
Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
azbigmedia.com
The best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix
The housing market of the last two years has been unusual in many ways. With constrained supply, intense demand, and record price growth, the market has consistently defied experts’ expectations and typical trends. And one way these aberrations have shown up is in seasonality. So, what are the best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix? A new report by Construction Coverage offers some insight.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Make Arizona Debut in Scottsdale
The Valley’s first Daddy’s Chicken Shack officially has an address.
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler
Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
AZFamily
JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
azbigmedia.com
Residence Inn Phoenix Desert View at Mayo Clinic sells for $50.5M
Dreamscape Companies, a New York-based real estate and investment firm, today announces its first foray into Arizona’s red-hot Phoenix market with the acquisition of the Residence Inn Phoenix Desert View at Mayo Clinic, an extended-stay hotel. With the Mayo Clinic preparing to undergo a massive renovation of at least $700 million that will drastically expand its patient capacity, the corresponding hotel presented the perfect point of entry for the firm into this key tertiary market. Dreamscape paid $50.5 million for the property. The hotel was sold by the Robert Finvarb Companies, based out of Miami, Florida. The deal was brokered by Adam Etra, Mark Schoenholtz and Nick Pappas at Newmark Knight Frank.
