Ithaca, NY

1037qcountry.com

Ithaca official calls for city, county cooperation on homelessness

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca city official is encouraging Tompkins County legislators to help with homelessness. Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal calls the homelessness problem a “crisis.”. The city recently formed a subcommittee to study the issue. McGonigal says a person died on Sunday in an encampment near...
ITHACA, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
1037qcountry.com

Tompkins County Legislature to host public forum on 2023 budget

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A virtual public forum on next year’s budget in Tompkins County. The community is invited to participate in a forum on the recommended county budget for next year. Led by the Tompkins County Legislature, the event will include an overview of what’s in the budget, and residents will have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions. It happens on Tuesday, September 27th at 7 p.m. Anyone can register to attend the event via Zoom. It will also be simulcast and archived on YouTube. Additionally, the public can provide the Legislature with comments here any time.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

IC testing emergency alerts on Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you hear alarm bells Thursday around Ithaca College, it’s only a test. A college-wide test of IC’s Alert Emergency Notification System and Outdoor Warning System takes place Thursday afternoon. The ENS uses voice, e-mail, and text messages with information about emergencies on campus. The OWS is a siren and loudspeaker message heard on campus.
ITHACA, NY
John Joly
1037qcountry.com

Cayuga Heights considers changes for short-term rental rules

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed law would change short-term rental rules in Cayuga Heights. The law would raise the rental permit fee to $150. Any homeowner who hosts without a permit would face a $300 fine. The Village Board will review the proposal on Wednesday night. Elsewhere...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
WAYLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert; Missing Woman From Madison County

MUNNSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Munnsville, New York in Madison County. Shari Parkis was last seen on Greene Road in the village of Munnsville, Madison County, at 2:08 PM on Tuesday, September 20. Shari was driving a 2010 gray Subaru Forester with New York license plate KWD-2952.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

