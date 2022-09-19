The Mohave County Sheriff's Office released an edited snippet of body-camera footage on Thursday that captured a Kingman police officer fatally shooting a man in September who fled from law enforcement after being stopped for outstanding arrest warrants. Police pulled over 36-year-old Marcus Fuentes on Sept. 15 at around 8:15 p.m. when Fuentes bolted from his...

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 18 MINUTES AGO