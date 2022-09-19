ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Baptist university blocks pro-gay churches from campus event

A Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama has outraged a segment of its alumni after announcing two pro-same-sex marriage churches would be barred from the school's campus ministry fair. Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, blocked two local churches affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church respectively from partaking in the...
Boston University

CEED Fellow Hernandez Receives Early Childhood Policy Fellowship

a research fellow at BU Wheelock’s Center on the Ecology of Early Development (CEED), was recently invited to become an Early Childhood Policy Fellow at the Bank Street College of Education. The yearlong remote fellowship that equips BIPOC scholars with the tools and support they need to promote equity in early childhood education, understand the complex systems that underlie educational policies, and apply their knowledge as policy analysts and researchers.
Phys.org

When school feels 'like prison' test scores, college attendance drop

Students at high schools with prominent security measures have lower math scores, are less likely to attend college and are suspended more compared to students in schools with less surveillance, finds a new Johns Hopkins University study. The drop in average test scores and college enrollment persists even for students...
Nature.com

Most US professors are trained at same few elite universities

‘Jarring’ study reveals hiring bias at US institutions. You have full access to this article via your institution. US universities hire most of their tenure-track faculty members from the same handful of elite institutions, according to a study1. The finding suggests that prestige is overvalued in hiring decisions and that academic researchers have little opportunity to obtain jobs at institutions considered more elite than the ones at which they were trained.
