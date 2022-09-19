Read full article on original website
Telfar x Rainbow Online Bag Drop: Everything You Need To Know
Are you wondering what’s at the end of a rainbow? It’s clearly a Telfar bag. On Sept. 11, Telfar partnered with Rainbow and held a major in-person release of their bags in every color and size at the Fulton Street …
bkreader.com
BK Father-Daughter Duo Fulfills Childhood Dream as Contestants in ‘The Amazing Race’
Since Sharik Atkinson was nine years old, she’s watched the The Amazing Race with her dad, Linton Atkinson—sometimes suggesting that they should go on it as a father-daughter duo. “We watched every episode as a family when Sharik was growing up,” Linton, 51, told BK Reader. “We would...
queenoftheclick.com
Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21
Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
evgrieve.com
Pretty much a full reveal at the incoming Empanada Mama
Workers removed the plywood from the storefront on the NW corner of First Avenue and 14th Street yesterday ... showing off the new outpost of Empanada Mama. We first reported in May that the quick-serve restaurant with an outpost on Allen Street was opening here. Papaya Dog shuttered here last...
WHERE'S DESIREE? Girl, 15, vanished from Bronx home
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen inside her Bronx home this week.
NYC honors legendary actress Cicely Tyson with street renaming in her former Harlem neighborhood
The legendary actress Cicely Tyson was known for her style, grace and compelling presence both on stage and in film. Now, the multi-hyphenate star posthumously has a street renamed after her in the neighborhood she grew up in. On Saturday, the East Harlem block of East 101st Street between 3rd...
NBC New York
Horror Scene Found in NYC Apartment in Search for 22-Year-Old Woman: Sources
Security officers at a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon when they went to check on a 22-year-old woman they hadn't seen in about a month -- a bloody scene with two suitcases containing body parts, according to a senior NYPD official and law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.
20 Best Wings In NYC
If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Why New York City’s $1 Pizza Tastes So Good
What is it about New York City Pizza that makes it so good? In this video, we explore the world of New York pizza and see if there's something in the New York City tap water. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
Film crew shoots scene for 50 Cent's TV series 'Raising Kanan' in Yonkers
A Yonkers neighborhood is buzzing with excitement as a film crew shoots a key scene for a popular television series.
untappedcities.com
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown
The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
Following backlash from fans, Method Man joins Wu-Tang Clan for stop on NY State of Mind tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wu-Tang fans who recently attended the NY State of Mind tour concert in Newark, N.J., got a bit of a surprise — Method Man and Redman got in on the action with a special appearance, according to Complex. The duo reportedly performed “Da Rockwilder” from...
25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does
When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
'I Acted Out My Compulsive Behaviors': Popular NY Meteorologist Speaks Out After Firing
Popular New York City meteorologist Erick Adame is speaking out after being fired for appearing on an adult webcam site. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Sept. 20, the 36-year-old Adame confirmed that he had been terminated by Spectrum NY1, where he had worked since 2007, after videos of him were leaked to the public.
Changemakers: Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter
Lisa Price, a beauty pioneer, built her brand on love and determination. She started Carol’s Daughter in her kitchen in 1993. Price sold homemade moisturizer out of her apartment before finally getting a Brooklyn storefront. It’s now turned into a world-wide brand. Self-care was not often part of the conversation for women of color; it […]
NYC’s First-Ever Jimmy John’s Has Opened In Brooklyn
The popular chain opened its first-ever NYC location in Clinton Hall this past July. The fairly new store spans 1,000 square feet on Myrtle Ave., offering up fresh sandwiches everyday from 10am to 10pm. “There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John’s sandwiches and wraps across the country and we’ve now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John’s locations in NYC,” said James North, President of Jimmy John’s. Customers can choose from their extensive menu, including popular items like lettuce-wrapped Unwich® sandwiches, made-from-scratch Tuna Salad, and of course, their iconic fresh-baked French bread. The Clinton Hall location adds to the franchise’s 2,600 restaurants across 43 states, with more expected to open in the Northeast.
Bishop Whitehead, Who Was Robbed On Live, Chokes A Woman During Church Service [VIDEO]
After he was allegedly robbed on live stream, Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead choked a woman during a church service.
nypressnews.com
Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL
It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
Violent outdoor chair attack caught on camera near Columbus Circle
Police are searching for the person behind a violent and random attack near Columbus Circle.
