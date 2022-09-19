Read full article on original website
Related
UNT joins Excelencia in Education’s Presidents for Latino Student Success network
The University of North Texas is now a member of Presidents for Latino Student Success, a network of college and university leaders created by Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority in efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education. As a Hispanic-Serving and Minority-Serving Institution, UNT leadership is...
starlocalmedia.com
High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen
High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday
Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday. The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soccer legend Brandi Chastain to speak at Paup Lecture Oct. 11
Brandi Chastain, a World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist in soccer, will be the featured speaker in this year’s Paup Lecture Series on the Denton campus of Texas Woman’s University. The lecture, titled “Women Lead to Win,” and sponsored by the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s...
Frisco, Texas To Hold Inaugural Pride Celebration [Update]
An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the celebration was taking place Sunday, October 8. Below is the corrected story. We regret the error. Next month, the city of Frisco will have its first pride celebration. Pride Frisco will host the event, which will take place from noon...
Desoto’s Leading Women on their Journey and the Impact of Empowerment
The Desoto Chamber of Commerce for the first time has an all-black female leadership that is working to make a change. In an exclusive interview, I spoke to them about how they first started down their respective paths and the impact they hope to have on future generations. Nina Threets,...
manestreamnews.com
McKinney High School begins the 22-23 school year with a new administrative team
Beginning this school year, McKinney High School’s administrative team has some familiar faces and some new ones. Emma Johansson finds out more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco
On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Worth school bus driver removed from route after dropping students off at wrong location
FORT WORTH, Texas — Isabel Arreola is a concerned parent who wants to know how Fort Worth ISD is going to make sure her 9-year-old daughter arrives at the right bus stop. Arreola's concerns come after a school bus driver dropped them off blocks away from their assigned bus stop.
eparisextra.com
Plan your trip to the Texas State Fair || The maps you need
A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on the State Fair website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide. Take U.S. 75 (North Central Expressway) South toward downtown Dallas. Take exit 284A to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana) Take exit 48A and...
City of Rockwall unveils newly renovated KidZone playground at Harry Myers Park
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 19, 2022) Hundreds of excited residents showed up to celebrate the City of Rockwall’s Parks and Recreation Department’s grand re-opening on Saturday of their newly renovated KidZone at Harry Myers Park. Rockwall Mayor Kevin Fowler welcomed the crowd, and the Director of Parks and Recreation, Travis Sales, introduced all the fun-filled new features of the playground.
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
Student stabbed during fight at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD high school, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fight between two students at a North Texas high school led to one of them being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The principal of Boswell High School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said the incident involved two students who were in an altercation. In...
"Lights Out Texas" begins tonight to help protect migrating birds
Reunion Tower and other buildings in the downtown Dallas area will be dimming their lights to 50% power starting tonight through October 10th in an effort to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.
Parkland Health launches new 'Hospital at Home' program
DALLAS — A new initiative is now open to Dallas residents who need hospital treatment without the physical hospital. Parkland Health has launched what they're calling the "Hospital at Home" program. The main goal is to give qualified patients all of the care they need while they stay in their home.
VoiceOfDenton
Denton, TX
536
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated digital media company that shares the stories, culture, and people of Denton, Texas. Voice of Denton’s mission is to be a platform for all things local: news, events, arts & entertainment coverage and more.https://voiceofdenton.com
Comments / 0