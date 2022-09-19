ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
Top Speed

Jay Leno’s Mind Blown After He Tours SpaceX with Elon Musk

Jay Leno usually reviews some of the most amazing cars in the world, and there is nothing we like more than watching him talk about them. But the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage is a little bit different. There is no car featured. Instead, it features one of the biggest car guys of the moment: Elon Musk. And while is Musk is at Tesla, this time Musk is at his other company: SpaceX. Jay Leno gets a private tour of the factory from the big guy himself. It shouldn’t actually be a surprise to anyone, as SpaceX represents the future of transportation. Or at least this is what Musk hopes.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Everything we know about Elon Musk’s Tesla robot

When Elon Musk unveils the first AI-powered Tesla robot later this month it will mark a new chapter for the electric vehicle company.And in fact, the robot, which is known as Optimus, is built with the same sensors and chipsets that are used in Tesla’s wildly popular self-driving automobiles.When the world’s richest man first introduced the robot concept in 2021, slides presented by the company stated that it would stand five feet eight inches tall, and weigh125 pounds.Tesla claimed that it would be capable of lifting 150 pounds, carrying 45 pounds, and traveling at five miles per hour. Mr...
ENGINEERING
notebookcheck.net

Teslas cost US$36,000 to make and cheaper model is on the way thanks to new Gigafactories

The price of the cheapest Model 3 now starts from US$46,990 while the average production cost of a Tesla vehicle is US$36,000, revealed the company's investor relations head. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Martin Viecha basically reiterated what Tesla already disclosed in a regulatory filing where it itemized its COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) expenses for 2021.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter Is Finally Available

The long awaited charging adapter - CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) to Tesla proprietary standard - finally has appeared in Tesla's online shop. It was initially launched in South Korea in October 2021 and now can simply be ordered in the US for $250. Tesla promises that shipping will begin within two weeks of order placement.
ELECTRONICS
teslarati.com

Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report

Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
BUSINESS
