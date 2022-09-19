Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie to host Hats Off to Fall tomorrow; other events slated for this fall
The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie in Stuttgart will host Hats Off to Fall this Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. Fara Foster, Executive Director for the Museum, said the ladies’ hat sale features various styles. “We have everything from some fantastic berets to some pillbox...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Keneth W. Marshall of Humphrey
Keneth W. Marshall, 77, of Humphrey passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Mr. Marshall was born July 29, 1945, in Stuttgart. He was a graduate of Stuttgart High School and was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam war. He was a jet engine mechanic retiring from Lockheed Martin. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Saturday Art Walk in downtown Stuttgart kicks off annual Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts
(Photo credit: Melissa Cason, Stuttgart Daily Leader) The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts kicked off with an Art Walk in downtown Stuttgart on Saturday, Sept. 17. During the event, artists of all ages set up displays along Main Street. Participants showcased their artwork, which included paintings, photography, jewelry, floral decor, and wreaths. In addition to exhibiting their creativity, the artists also had pieces available for purchase.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
UA Extension to offer Mediterranean cooking class in DeWitt
The Mediterranean diet is a lifestyle approach to healthy eating that includes a balanced variety of foods and daily exercise. The diet is based on the foods and drinks traditionally consumed by people in countries along the Mediterranean Sea. The Mediterranean diet includes an abundance of seasonally fresh fruits and vegetables; legumes and nuts; whole grains; and fish; with small amounts of poultry and meats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuttgart Daily Leader
WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000
Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Burn ban effective at noon Wednesday issued for Arkansas County
Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has issued a burn ban for Arkansas County, effective at noon today. Re: Extremely Dangerous and Dry Conditions in Arkansas County. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission a BURN BAN will go into effect on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at NOON in Arkansas County. Lives and property must become our main concern at this time so therefore, Arkansas County is issuing this BURN BAN which will be in effect until further notice.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Man receives 20-year sentence for murder of Stuttgart native Jeremy Chambers
A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 27-year-old from Stuttgart will spend the next 20 years in prison. This comes after Leonard Piggee, 42, pled guilty on Monday, Sept. 19, to second-degree murder for the death of Jeremy Chambers. Jeremy, the son of Stuttgart natives Robert and Beverly Chambers, was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Little Rock on June 9, 2019.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 20, 2022
500 block of E. 5th St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less, second-degree criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. A resident reported that someone broke the latch to the gate of their property and stole two heating lamps and two fans. Estimated damage costs total $50, and the total of the stolen items is approximately $300.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Council takes care of routine city business during meeting
The Stuttgart City Council took care of routine city business during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting held at city hall. First, the council approved the minutes from the Sept. 6 meeting, the bills to be paid and monthly city departmental reports. The council approved a street closure for the...
Comments / 0