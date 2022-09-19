ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
BUSINESS
Deseret News

Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years

The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Morning After - THURSDAY MARKET UPDATE

“The chances of a soft landing are likely to diminish to the extent that policy needs to be more restrictive, or restrictive for longer”. Median forecast has rates hitting 4.4% by end of 2022, 4.6% in 2023. 75bps in November followed by 50bps in December?. New Dot Plot:. Bond Market...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted

Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

Why Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Faces a Dull Near-Term Outlook

Low steel prices, dwindling demand, and persistent supply shortages just scratch the surface. There are deeper concerns looming over Nucor’s neat-term prospects that are keeping Wall Street on the sidelines. Leading steel producer Nucor (NYSE: NUE) recently warned of accelerated market headwinds that lead to lower shipment volumes and...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed hikes interest rates, Walmart ramps up hiring, gas prices rise

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq choppy after Fed raises rates. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points. Bank CEOs appear on Capitol Hill, talk economy, lending. Coverage for this event has ended. Twitch to ban some streaming crypto gambling sites. SymbolPriceChange%Change. AMZN$121.25-0.94-0.77. Amazon unit Twitch is updating its...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Railroad strike averted, jobless claims and more: Thursday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. RAILROAD AGREEMENT: With the deadline to avert a freight railroad strike by Friday morning approaching fast, a tentative agreement has been reached according to the Labor Department. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued this tweet. "Following...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days

(CNN) -- The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over. After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA. That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data

Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

10-Year Yields Highest Since 2011 Before Expected Fed Rate Hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest level since 2011 on Monday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and for longer than previously expected as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices cool off | Thursday, September 22, 2022

After surging earlier this week, wheat prices are starting the day off down from their highs and fairly flat from the overnight close. CBOT wheat is at $9.03. KC wheat is at $9.69. Minneapolis wheat is up a penny to $9.65. Corn is up 4¢ to $6.89. Soybeans are up...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Falls Below 0.6000 For Three Days in a Row

During the North American session, the New Zealand dollar fell to a new yearly low against the US dollar, trading at 0.5929 as Wall Street closed higher ahead of Wednesday’s much-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement. Investors must be vigilant because of things like the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening cycle, which could trigger a recession in the United States.
MARKETS
960 The Ref

More Americans apply for jobless aid last week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose slightly last week with the Federal Reserve pushing hard to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 17 rose by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall after Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75%

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red after the crucial FOMC meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) all fell by 1.7%, 1.71%, and 1.8%, respectively. Wednesday marked the last day of the Fed’s FOMC meeting, where the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike. Although this was expected, forward projections for the Fed Funds rate came in higher than expected.
STOCKS

