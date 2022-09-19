Read full article on original website
US gas prices could fall even further after hitting 6-month lows as China steps up its fuel exports, analysts say
China exported almost twice as much gasoline in August as a year ago, customs data showed Monday. Analysts said that could drive down US gas prices at the pump, already at their lowest since March. Chinese refiners want fuel export quotas to rise, which would flood a market already faced...
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years
The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
Cheaper gas but higher rent: Here’s what to expect ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated inflation report
U.S. consumers and businesses don’t always see eye to eye. But when it comes to inflation, all Americans seem to agree that sky-high prices are the biggest issue facing the country today. After more than a decade of low inflation following the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, the global...
Benzinga
The Morning After - THURSDAY MARKET UPDATE
“The chances of a soft landing are likely to diminish to the extent that policy needs to be more restrictive, or restrictive for longer”. Median forecast has rates hitting 4.4% by end of 2022, 4.6% in 2023. 75bps in November followed by 50bps in December?. New Dot Plot:. Bond Market...
Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted
Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
tipranks.com
Why Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Faces a Dull Near-Term Outlook
Low steel prices, dwindling demand, and persistent supply shortages just scratch the surface. There are deeper concerns looming over Nucor’s neat-term prospects that are keeping Wall Street on the sidelines. Leading steel producer Nucor (NYSE: NUE) recently warned of accelerated market headwinds that lead to lower shipment volumes and...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed hikes interest rates, Walmart ramps up hiring, gas prices rise
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq choppy after Fed raises rates. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points. Bank CEOs appear on Capitol Hill, talk economy, lending. Coverage for this event has ended. Twitch to ban some streaming crypto gambling sites. SymbolPriceChange%Change. AMZN$121.25-0.94-0.77. Amazon unit Twitch is updating its...
FOXBusiness
Railroad strike averted, jobless claims and more: Thursday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. RAILROAD AGREEMENT: With the deadline to avert a freight railroad strike by Friday morning approaching fast, a tentative agreement has been reached according to the Labor Department. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued this tweet. "Following...
CBS News
America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days
(CNN) -- The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over. After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA. That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the...
CNBC
Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data
Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
US News and World Report
10-Year Yields Highest Since 2011 Before Expected Fed Rate Hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest level since 2011 on Monday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and for longer than previously expected as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer...
Apple helps Taiwan export orders resume growth in August, outlook mixed
TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders unexpectedly expanded in August on strong demand for technology and new consumer electronics product launches like iPhones even as the island's largest market China faced continued headwinds.
Agriculture Online
Wheat prices cool off | Thursday, September 22, 2022
After surging earlier this week, wheat prices are starting the day off down from their highs and fairly flat from the overnight close. CBOT wheat is at $9.03. KC wheat is at $9.69. Minneapolis wheat is up a penny to $9.65. Corn is up 4¢ to $6.89. Soybeans are up...
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
NZD/USD Falls Below 0.6000 For Three Days in a Row
During the North American session, the New Zealand dollar fell to a new yearly low against the US dollar, trading at 0.5929 as Wall Street closed higher ahead of Wednesday’s much-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement. Investors must be vigilant because of things like the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening cycle, which could trigger a recession in the United States.
More Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose slightly last week with the Federal Reserve pushing hard to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 17 rose by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall after Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75%
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red after the crucial FOMC meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) all fell by 1.7%, 1.71%, and 1.8%, respectively. Wednesday marked the last day of the Fed’s FOMC meeting, where the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike. Although this was expected, forward projections for the Fed Funds rate came in higher than expected.
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates for a Third Time as It Seeks to Curb Inflation
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Federal Open Market Committee raised interest rates by 0.75 points on Wednesday, marking its third consecutive hike of that size in an effort to curb inflation. Rates now sit in a range between 3% and 3.25% and the committee anticipates additional increases moving forward, with a goal to return inflation to 2%.
