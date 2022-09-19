Read full article on original website
Suspended Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury
Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that came barely a week after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. The decision was quickly applauded by many —...
Draymond Green Rips NBA’s Punishment for Robert Sarver
The Warriors star wasn’t a fan of the Suns owner’s one-year suspension.
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
Robert Sarver Announces He's Selling Phoenix Suns, Mercury
Last week, Robert Sarver was suspended because of his conduct in the workplace. On Wednesday, he announced that he's seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury. Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year because he made racist and misogynist comments in the workplace. In a letter he released...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Suns Legacy Partners Share Statement on Robert Sarver
Suns Legacy Partners LLC released the following statement following Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.
Mock Blockbuster Trade Sends Suns C Deandre Ayton to Bulls
In this mock trade done by Bleacher Report, the Phoenix Suns land quite a haul in exchange for Deandre Ayton.
Phoenix Suns And Mercury Owner Robert Sarver Says He Plans To Sell Both Teams After Backlash From Players
LeBron felt the NBA should've given Sarver a stiffer penalty for his misconduct
Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him...
hotnewhiphop.com
Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy
If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
Sarver Criticized for Statement About Sale of Mercury, Suns
The NBA and WNBA owner cited an “unforgiving climate” in his decision to sell the teams.
ESPN: Suns Have Been Very Active in Trade Market
ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the Phoenix Suns have been quite active this week in trade talks.
