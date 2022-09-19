ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie

Bringing together advanced women’s contemporary brands, retailers, experts and influencers, Coterie was back in full swing this week at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.  The Informa Markets Fashion-owned event was home to an immersive sustainability experience created with Arcadia Earth and a digital fashion activation with DressX, a digital fashion marketplace. It was also the stage for pure-player denim brands to showcase their Spring/Summer 2023 collections dense with creative designs, sustainable ingredients and products they know best. “Coterie is really that show to come to, to see what’s happening in women’s fashion,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Turtle Beach Unveils the VelocityOne Rudder Pedals & VelocityOne Stand as New Add-On Accessories for the Award-Winning VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today revealed the Turtle Beach®VelocityOne™ Rudder Pedals and Turtle Beach®VelocityOne™ Stand as the newest additions to the brand’s growing lineup of gaming simulation accessories. The VelocityOne Rudder and Stand are designed to pair perfectly with the award-winning Turtle Beach®VelocityOne™ Flight Universal Control System, as well as with other yoke and racing wheel and pedal setups. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005240/en/ Turtle Beach Unveils the VelocityOne Rudder Pedals & VelocityOne Stand as New Add-On Accessories for the Award-Winning VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System (Photo: Business Wire)
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3#Newsfile Corp#Niftable Inc#Station Gallery#Sg
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Aptar Expands Pharmaceutical Services; Announces Exclusive Collaboration Between Aptar Pharma and Fluidda

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company and leader in contract research and development services for orally inhaled and nasal drug products (OINDPs), today announced an exclusive collaboration with Fluidda, a leader in the field of Functional Respiratory Imaging. The companies will leverage their respective proprietary technology platforms to help accelerate U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for orally inhaled generic products (OIDPs) via the alternative bioequivalence pathway. Nanopharm was acquired by Aptar (NYSE: ATR) in 2019, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its services offerings and partner with pharmaceutical companies earlier in the drug development process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005107/en/ Photo: Aptar and Fluidda
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sportico

TGI Acquires Virtual Ad Tech Company In Latest Expansion

Sports media and marketing company TGI Sport has acquired virtual advertising tech company Brand Brigade as it looks to grow in North America and take advantage of a boom in digital overlays. Driven partly by technological advances and the unique challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual ads—graphics and images added into broadcast feeds that appear to be on or around playing fields—have become commonplace in sports, whether they’re behind MLB home plates, above NHL ice or on NBA hardcourts. Fifteen years ago, Brand Brigade cofounder Sam Chenillo often found himself begging broadcasters to adopt the ad insertion tech; now his company’s tools...
UEFA
Fast Company

The spirit in matter fueling augmented mutualism in an evolving world

How will you exercise your right to a clean and healthy environment? It’s unacceptable not to know or not care! The path to a sustainable future may look different for different people. Will it employ microbial breweries over petroleum refineries—decentralizing manufacturing that can adapt quickly to changing market needs—or will it involve creating resource sufficiency through access, rather than ownership, of high-quality products that are easy to repair with life-centered design? Not just silver bullets, but all cross-sector cross-value chain solutions underscoring systems thinking are welcome to solve the planetary crisis.
MANUFACTURING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
The Associated Press

Newmont Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced a series of executive leadership appointments to strategic technical and operational roles within the Company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006032/en/ Aaron Puna, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Calix Launches its Revenue EDGE Platform in the U.K

Calix continues its growth journey and brings the power of its subscriber experience platform, Calix Revenue EDGE (Revenue EDGE), to the United Kingdom (U.K.) at this year’s Connected Britain conference. Altnet internet service providers are reshaping the future of fibre and now have an opportunity to transform their subscriber...
ECONOMY
WWD

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty With NFTs

Three months after fashion house Scotch & Soda launched its loyalty program, Club Soda, the Amsterdam-based brand leaped over version two and headed straight to Club Soda 3.0. Apparently, such is the power of NFTs. Indeed, the new Club Soda 3.0 isn’t an evolution of the previous version — a...
BUSINESS
constructiontechnology.media

Apple co-founder to speak at construction tech event

Trimble has announced that Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, will join Trimble CEO Rob Painter on the stage for the Trimble Dimensions+ keynote presentation. The three-day long conference will be in-person for the first time since 2018, running from November 7-9, 2022 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, US. Painter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

REPORT: Nearly 70% of Europeans Prefer Direct Bank Transfers As Top Preferred Method to Get Paid, According to Rapyd

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nearly seven out of 10 (67%) Europeans demand direct bank transfers as their most preferred method to be paid, indicating the growing need for businesses to provide fast and secure payments in consumers’ preferred payout methods. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005160/en/ Source: Rapyd’s 2022 European eCommerce and Payment Methods report (Graphic: Business Wire)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Best APY Rates for September 21, 2022

Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term CIT 2.10% Savings $100 n/a SoFi 2.00% Savings $0 n/a Lending Club 2.15% Savings $100 n/a Citizens 2.35% Savings $0 n/a Barclays 2.00% Savings $0 n/a. While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which...
PERSONAL FINANCE
freightwaves.com

Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub

WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy