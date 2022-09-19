Read full article on original website
Police circulate photo of suspect in September 10th murder in southeast Dallas
Nearly two weeks after a man was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police now have a name and a picture of the man they’re looking for. On September 10th, Granville Davis was found shot to death
inforney.com
Three suspects detained in Van Zandt County after chase out of Garland
Law enforcement detained three suspects Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County following a chase that started in Garland. Lt. Richard Maldonado, spokesman for Garland Police Department, said officers responded to a burglary call in the 4000 block of Salem Drive in Garland after gunshots were reported. Maldonado said the suspects...
Dallas man facing 8 felony charges from July boarding house shooting
July 26th, the same day as Dallas police were busy with the Dallas Love Field shooting, court records say there was a second shooting. This one at a boarding house on Canal Street in Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Complex Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on Friday, police said. At about 12:15 a.m. on September 16, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Derrick...
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Shooting Leaves One Dead
Dallas police reported a shooting incident that led to a death in South Dallas on Friday. In the early morning of September 16, at about 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. Upon arrival, they found 50-year-old Adrian Cole with multiple gunshot wounds.
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty
The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect. On August 29, 2022, between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown person abandoned six Great Dane-type puppies in two wire animal crates near the trash dumpster at 5980 Arapaho Road. The puppies are now doing well.
Dallas Police officer fired for unnecessary, inappropriate force against a citizen
A Dallas police officer has been fired for using what commanders call “unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen.” Sergeant James Bristo who’s been with Dallas PD for 34 years had been under investigation
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10029 Grove Oaks Blvd
Update: 9/20 @ 10:17 a.m. An arrest has been made in this homicide. Jose Manuel Mendez has been arrested in New Mexico, charged with murder, and is awaiting extradition. Suspect Jose Manuel Mendez is wanted for murder. If anyone has any information regarding the suspect, please contact Detective McDaniel of the Homicide Unit at 469-261-6790 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
dmagazine.com
Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags
Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
dallasexpress.com
Police Release Images of Dallas Strip Mall Shooting Suspect
Dallas police have shared images of a suspect in the Saturday shooting outside a strip mall at Vickery Meadow in Dallas. The suspect was identified by police as 39-year-old Houston Littles IV. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to shots fired at...
Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com.
dpdbeat.com
Help Needed in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect
The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or this offense is asked to please contact Detective Michael Christian #10508 at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687. Please reference case #169611-2022. CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION. Crime...
dallasexpress.com
18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Near Local Sonic
Garland police announced on Friday that the suspect in the shooting of a South Garland High School student has been arrested. Police responded shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, to the report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard. The suspect and the victim were...
Police arrest suspect in August murder in downtown Dallas
A man has been arrested in Dallas and charged with a deadly shooting in August. Cristian Manzano is accused of fatally shooting a man named Gustavo Estrada.
3 arrested after high speed chase ends near Van
VAN, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested after a high speed chase on I-20 ended near Van, according to officials from Garland Police Department. Officials said that they were alerted to a burglary in progress around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. While Garland police officers were responding to the call they were told that […]
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Allegedly Shooting His 15-Year-Old Pal To Death
As to the police and a report: In Dallas, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot one of his closest friends with a gun he believed to be unloaded. In Dallas, as the police report, the 15-year-old victim was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the alleged shooter told officers...
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty Situation
Tarrant County law enforcement apprehended two suspects who intended to cause mass harm at a homecoming football game.Aj Colores/Unsplash. Law enforcement identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a high school football game in Everman. Fox 4 reports that the Sheriff's Office have charged 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and a terroristic threat in a public place.
Man fatally shot by security guard after pulling gun at gas station, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police are looking into an altercation that led to a deadly shooting late Sunday night at a gas station near downtown Dallas. Officers responded to the shooting around the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue at 11:50 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting...
