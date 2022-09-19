ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

inforney.com

Three suspects detained in Van Zandt County after chase out of Garland

Law enforcement detained three suspects Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County following a chase that started in Garland. Lt. Richard Maldonado, spokesman for Garland Police Department, said officers responded to a burglary call in the 4000 block of Salem Drive in Garland after gunshots were reported. Maldonado said the suspects...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Complex Shooting

A man was killed in a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on Friday, police said. At about 12:15 a.m. on September 16, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Derrick...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Shooting Leaves One Dead

Dallas police reported a shooting incident that led to a death in South Dallas on Friday. In the early morning of September 16, at about 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. Upon arrival, they found 50-year-old Adrian Cole with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty

The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect. On August 29, 2022, between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown person abandoned six Great Dane-type puppies in two wire animal crates near the trash dumpster at 5980 Arapaho Road. The puppies are now doing well.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10029 Grove Oaks Blvd

Update: 9/20 @ 10:17 a.m. An arrest has been made in this homicide. Jose Manuel Mendez has been arrested in New Mexico, charged with murder, and is awaiting extradition. Suspect Jose Manuel Mendez is wanted for murder. If anyone has any information regarding the suspect, please contact Detective McDaniel of the Homicide Unit at 469-261-6790 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags

Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Release Images of Dallas Strip Mall Shooting Suspect

Dallas police have shared images of a suspect in the Saturday shooting outside a strip mall at Vickery Meadow in Dallas. The suspect was identified by police as 39-year-old Houston Littles IV. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to shots fired at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Help Needed in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect

The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or this offense is asked to please contact Detective Michael Christian #10508 at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687. Please reference case #169611-2022. CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION. Crime...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Near Local Sonic

Garland police announced on Friday that the suspect in the shooting of a South Garland High School student has been arrested. Police responded shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, to the report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard. The suspect and the victim were...
GARLAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 arrested after high speed chase ends near Van

VAN, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested after a high speed chase on I-20 ended near Van, according to officials from Garland Police Department. Officials said that they were alerted to a burglary in progress around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. While Garland police officers were responding to the call they were told that […]
VAN, TX
fox4news.com

Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty Situation

Tarrant County law enforcement apprehended two suspects who intended to cause mass harm at a homecoming football game.Aj Colores/Unsplash. Law enforcement identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a high school football game in Everman. Fox 4 reports that the Sheriff's Office have charged 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and a terroristic threat in a public place.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

