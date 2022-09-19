ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

The Philadelphia 76ers most underrated free agent signing

The Philadelphia 76ers made quite a few additions this season. They signed 3&D prototype P.J. Tucker to a three-year $30 million contract along with signing former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell. However, Danuel House Jr. may end up being one of the most influential signing for the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'

LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA
Lebron James
James
Yardbarker

Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer

The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Savannah James Revealed How LeBron James Motivates Her: "It Goes Back To The ‘You Can Do Whatever You Want To Do.’ As Long As You Set Your Mind To It And You Work Hard, You Can Do It."

It's been a while since LeBron and Savannah James met, fell in love and formed a family, becoming one of the most solid around the NBA. These two have grown together as a couple and individually, inspiring a lot of people around the world with their relationship and personal evolution.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nia Long’s latest IG post amidst Ime Udoka scandal

The Boston Celtics are suddenly engulfed in controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the team which could also mean a potentially lengthy suspension. The details of how Udoka found himself in hot water are not yet in full, but many have already made the speculation that it might have something to do that could affect the relationship between Udoka and actress Nia Long.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Video: LeBron James Spotted Working On His 3PT Shot And Midrange Game

LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the league today, still considered a top-5 player in the NBA despite him heading towards the end of his career. Though the Los Angeles Lakers did not end up making the playoffs last season, he had a fantastic individual year, averaging 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend

This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors

The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

