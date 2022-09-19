ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Some Cities Are Inadvertently Supporting Illicit Cannabis Sales, According To New Report

Leafly LFLY, the leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, released a first-of-its-kind report detailing the unintended and harmful consequences that occur when local municipalities choose to opt out of legal and regulated cannabis sales. The report, developed in partnership with Whitney Economics, a global leader in cannabis and hemp...
ECONOMY
technologynetworks.com

“Forever” Chemicals Found in School Uniforms

A new study has found that schoolchildren across the United States and Canada could be exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – “forever” chemicals – via their school uniforms. The research, led by the Green Science Policy Institute is published in Environmental Science and Technology.
ENVIRONMENT

